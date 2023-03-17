Amy and Tammy Slaton have had a difficult sisterhood over the years, but now they’re living together again and are both doing well with their weight loss.
Both sisters have gone through a change in their marital status recently. Tammy got married after a very quick courtship last November, and Amy is divorcing her husband of six years Michael Halterman. (In a strange twist Amy’s sister Amanda has been married and divorced to Michael’s brother Jason.)
Amy lost a lot of weight after her weight loss surgery a few years ago, but her progress stalled while she had her two sons. Now, it looks like Amy’s back on track with meeting her health goals.
Not too long ago Tammy finally left rehab, months after she initially wanted to return home. Tammy’s siblings were uncomfortable with having her come home when she still had a trach because she often got infections and they didn’t feel capable of properly caring for her while she still had a trach. From recent photos, it looks like Tammy has had her trach taken out.
She also appears to have lost a large amount of weight since getting her weight loss surgery last year. Tammy stayed at rehab for awhile after surgery, which helped aid her weight loss. Tammy has often found it easier to lose weight in rehab facilities, but often struggles when she returns home.
A major issue in the entire Slaton family has been Tammy’s attitude towards her siblings and the things they do to help her.
She often uses strong emotions like anger and sadness to convince them to enable her unhealthy behaviors. She’s also had a track record of dating and befriending people who encourage her to overeat, smoke, and drink.
Since she has started her weight-loss journey in earnest, however, Tammy’s personality seems to have softened a bit.
Her husband Caleb had similar issues. He also once weighed over 700 lbs. and had to have a trach installed. He’s different than Tammy’s exes, but her family are still worried about potential problems in their relationship.
A few red flags are the fact that Caleb purposely came to Tammy’s rehab because she was there, and the possibility that both Tammy and Caleb could engage in unhealthy behaviors once they live together in the real world outside of rehab.