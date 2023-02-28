We have some sad news to report for fans of TLC’s 1,000-Lb Sisters. Show star Amy Slaton-Halterman and husband Michael Halterman reportedly broke up not long after the birth of their second child.
The Sun broke the news on Monday, citing an insider with the scoop. “Amy says Michael is lazy, and has been jealous of her attention toward the kids,” the insider tells The Sun. “They’ve been having trouble since last year.”
The insider reveals that Amy and her two children, sons Gage (2) and Glenn (7 months), have already moved out of the couple’s house. Amy and the boys are reportedly living with her sister, Tammy Slaton.
The Sun says neither Amy nor Michael have filed paperwork yet, but “she will soon file for divorce.”
News of the split shouldn’t be a complete shock for 1,000-Lb Sisters fans as Amy and Michael are clearly having issues on screen this season. Amy is back home after giving birth via C-section, and she’s struggling to get Michael to help around the house — and outside.
Here’s a clip from the most recent episode in which Amy struggles with her two infants during an outdoors barbecue. “Daddy ain’t doing sh**,” she says of Michael in a confessional. “Sometimes I feel like I got three kids,” she adds.
Amy is learning to juggle two kids on #1000lbSisters, Tuesdays at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/6IRBWgYhTy
— TLC Network (@TLC) February 21, 2023
We will keep our eyes and ears open for either a divorce filing or reports of Amy and Michael getting back together, so stay tuned!
