Last fall Tammy Slaton married fellow rehab facility resident Caleb Willingham, but now it looks like their marriage is already over. Not only that, but Tammy is apparently dating someone new, according to The Sun.
According to the outlet, 36-year-old Tammy is dating 25-year-old Greg Morgan.
Greg is a TikToker, and Tammy and Greg met each other over “one of the apps.” Since Tammy is pretty active on TikTok, that could be the very app they connected on.
They just don’t talk online, Greg has reportedly been to see Tammy several times now and has even met her family.
Tammy’s estranged husband Caleb also sought her out. They met because he asked to receive treatment at the rehab facility Tammy was staying at.
Tammy has achieved amazing results with her weight loss. She’s been discharged from rehab, is now mobile, and can sit in the passenger’s side a car, something that was impossible for her to do before.
An insider told The Sun that Caleb hasn’t been making any progress, but instead has been gaining weight. “They split up because Caleb hasn’t been following his diet in rehab,” the source claims.
During a fight about his lack of progress, Caleb reportedly told Tammy that he wanted a divorce. He then backtracked, but Tammy decided to go through with a break. Her sisters Amy and Amanda offered encouragement to Tammy to go ahead with a separation.
Tammy’s sister Amy has also split with her husband Michael, with whom she shares two children. In the past, Amanda divorced Michael’s brother after over two decades of marriage.