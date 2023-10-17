Tammy Slaton arrested on drug charges 1000 LB SISTERS

1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton is currently facing drug charges in Kentucky after an arrest in August, Starcasm can confirm.
37-year-old Tammy was charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of drug paraphernalia possession on August 7, but the original complaint was August 4. That was just 5 days after the funeral of Tammy’s estranged husband, Caleb Willingham, on July 30.
The charges are misdemeanors. It’s unclear if Tammy was actually booked into a jail and/or posed for a mug shot photo. According to the Union County website, “The Union County Jail closed in the Fall of 2020 due to the advanced age of the facility and continuously increasing operational costs. Persons arrested in Union County are transported to neighboring Webster County Jail.”
I could find no record of a Tammy Slaton Webster County Jail booking.
According to court records, Tammy Slaton is scheduled for a diversion hearing on April 24, 2024. Hopefully she will be able to do whatever it takes to have the case dismissed at that time.
