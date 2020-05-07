American Idol Season 18 Top 7 finalists SPOILERS

American Idol contestants continue to remotely sing their way through the COVID-19 pandemic, and we have a fresh new batch of spoilers revealing who got cut this week, and who is a Top 7 finalist!
Once again, these spoilers come from the diligent AI detectives at The Idol Pad. To keep up with all the American Idol spoilers in real time, be sure to follow them on Twitter @idolspoilers
AMERICAN IDOL SEASON 18 TOP 7 FINALISTS
The most recent round of eliminations was NOT GOOD for the ladies. Three of the five remaining women contestants were cut, leaving a Final 7 comprised of five guys and two gals.
Without further ado, here are the 2020 American Idol Top 7 finalists in reverse alphabetical order by last name:
Jonny West
Performed “Faithfully” by Journey
Francisco Martin
Performed “Falling Like The Stars” by James Arthur
Louis Knight
Performed “In My Place” by Coldplay
Dillon James
Performed “Yesterday” by Dillon James
Arthur Gunn
Performed “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver
Julia Gargano
Performed “New York State of Mind” by Billy Joel
Samantha Diaz (Just Sam)
Performed “Grandma’s Hands” by Bill Withers
In other American Idol spoiler news, The Idol Pad reveals that the guest performances will be the top two American Idol contestants from Season 17. Runner-up Alejandro Aranda (ScaryPoolParty) will perform an original song from his debut album, Exit Form. American Idol Season 17 winner Laine Hardy will perform “Life Is A Highway” by Tom Cochrane.
Just in case you needed a refresher on which of the Top 11 aren’t listed above, here are the American Idol Top 11 Finalists who got cut:
Jovin Webb
Performed “Voodoo” by Allen Stone
Sophia Wackerman/James
Performed “In My Room” by The Beach Boys
Makayla Phillips
Performed “The House That Built Me” by Miranda Lambert
Grace Leer
Performed “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” by Judy Garland
To see the official reveal of the Top 7, be sure to tune in to American Idol this Sunday night at 8/7c on ABC!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com