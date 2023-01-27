When Love After Lockup inmate Cameron was released from a halfway house, he immediately got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend Aris. The proposal was a shock for Aris, but not nearly as big of a shock as Cameron’s marriage timeline. He wanted to get married IMMEDIATELY — like, within the next couple hours!
Cameron explained that he didn’t have to meet with his parole officer until the following Monday, so he hoped to get married before then to better his chances of being allowed to leave Ohio and serve his parole in Florida with Aris.
“I’ve been away from you for two years,” Cameron tells Aris on the show. “So do you want to wait another six months to a year for me to come down there?”
“F*** no,” Aris replies.
Cameron explains further during a confessional. “When I was in the halfway house, they denied me from transferring down to Florida because I’ve never lived in Florida, and I have no what they call ‘point of going down there.'”
Aris is willing to agree to the sped up timeline, but she asks for at least a day to get a dress and try to set a makeshift wedding up. Even so, Aris is worried that she won’t be able to put together a wedding that she would be OK with.
So… Did Cameron and Aris follow through on their plans for a quickie wedding?
Are Cameron and Aris Married?
Aris seemed to let the cat out of the bag when she shared a video in honor of Cameron’s birthday on Instagram back in late December. “Happy birthday to my husband,” she wrote.
Plus, it has already been revealed that Cameron and Aris will be returning to WE tv on the upcoming season of Life After Lockup — which seems unlikely (albeit not impossible) if they didn’t actually get married.
But, there’s no need to speculate. We can confirm that CAMERON AND ARIS ARE MARRIED! Starcasm obtained a copy of the couple’s wedding license, which reveals that the two tied the knot in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 23 of 2022!
There’s not a lot of information to be gleaned from the document. The marriage was the first for both Cameron and Aris. I was a little surprised to see that Aris was actually born in Ohio. (It doesn’t state in what city.)
Aris lists her occupation as appointment scheduler, while Cameron is unemployed.
I was happy to see that the dates on the document seem to back up the story line that we see on screen. The couple got the license on Friday, July 22 and they were married the following day. Not only does that jibe with the one-day wedding prep, but it also lines up with Cameron stating that he was going to see his parole officer on Monday and wanted to be married before then.
Despite being married quickly, the couple was apparently not in a rush to get their nuptials on the books. The document states that the marriage certificate was officially filed on August 16, 2022.
Congratulations Cameron and Aris!
Did Cameron Move To Florida?
Unfortunately, I don’t have a definitive answer to this question yet. I assume he was able to serve his parole there because of the couple’s addition to Life After Lockup, but WE tv has documented long distance relationships on the show before. (See: Daonte and Lindsey.)
To see how Aris and Cameron’s impromptu wedding ceremony goes, be sure to keep tuning in for new episodes of Love After Lockup airing Friday nights at 9/8c on WE tv!
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com