Below Deck stew Camille Lamb on American Idol VIDEOS

For the second season in a row, Below Deck is featuring a crew member who previously appeared on another reality show!
Season 9 stew Fraser Olender, who is returning as the Season 10 chief stew, previously appeared on the UK reality series Made In Chelsea.
Season 10’s deck stew Camille Lamb was also on a reality show before Below Deck, but her appearance was talent-based. Camille was a participant on American Idol in 2021. And don’t think for a second that she was only featured during her audition — Camille made it through multiple rounds!
Camille got cut just before the Top 24. Her audition wasn’t shown on air, but two of her performances were.
During “Hollywood Week,” Camille paired up with Althea Grace for a duet performance of Lesley Gore’s classic “You Don’t Own Me.” The duo’s segment got a lot of media attention at the time because Althea had just found out that her daughter was admitted to the hospital with liver problems.
Here’s a video of the performance, including Althea’s emotional moment revealing the news about her daughter’s health issues to judge Katy Perry:
Katy calls Camille “pepper” and Althea “salt” just before praising their performance. “The sum of you together is better than the sum of you apart,” she tells the aspiring singers. “You held the line for each other,” she added, before referencing the fact that Althea and Camille had issues with each other during rehearsals. “That respect just got you guys into the next round,” Katy concludes.
After the duet performance aired on American Idol, Camille got some Below Deck Reunion taping experience by joining Ryan Secrest remotely during an episode of “On Air.” And if you look closely, it appears as though Camille recorded her segment on a boat! Here’s that video:
In her next American Idol performance, Camille had to share screen time once again. She sang by herself, but she was featured in a trimmed-down montage with two other performers — EmiSunshine and Lizzy O’Very.
Camille Lamb performed a cover of “Feel Like Makin’ Love” by Bad Company. Camille’s Bad Company cover was not as well received as her duet by the judges or fans.
A video of Camille singing “Feel Like Makin’ Love” was a bit difficult to track down, but I did manage to find one eventually. I’ve queued it up to begin with Camille’s performance:
“You were really good. You’ve got stardust circling you,” Katy Perry began her critique. “I think for you, it’s about hard work. I believe in you.”
“Thank you,” an obviously very emotional Camille replies.
“I’m sorry your journey has to end tonight,” Katy concludes.
“Oh wow,” Camille responds. “OK”
Judge Luke Bryan tells Camille to keep her head high as she leaves the stage.
Bravo’s official Camille Lamb bio mentions her American Idol performance and reveals that she turned to yachting soon after being eliminated:
Coming from a family of merchant mariners, boating has always been in Camille’s blood. With sailing experience since she was 9, Camille is a natural-born yachtie with a love for the water, the beach and traveling. An avid singer and songwriter as well, Camille competed on “American Idol” last year. Upon her elimination, Camille found herself lost and returned to her roots on the water.
With just her sailing experience from childhood, Camille secured a position on a day-charter yacht in the Virgin Islands. Since then, Camille has had more formal yachting training under her belt with work experience in Miami and Los Angeles. Camille joins St. David this season working both on deck and inside the yacht as a deck/stew, but when she’s split between the two departments, she loses motivation on board.
You can listen to more of the Below Deck star’s singing talents by following Camille Lamb on TikTok. Here’s one example:
@camillelambb
I miss u 🥺
Something tells me we will be hearing Camille’s vocal talents on Below Deck this season — perhaps during a beach picnic or a romantic themed evening aboard M/Y St. David? Let’s just hope someone on board brought an instrument!
To see how well Camille handles the transition from aspiring singer to deckhand AND stew, be sure to tune in to new episodes of Below Deck airing Monday nights at 8/7c on Bravo!
