Amanda Conner says Ryan Edwards ‘very abusive’ and they’re ‘in the middle of a divorce’ in 911 call

In new 911 audio, Amanda Conner tells the dispatcher that her husband Ryan Edwards has been “very abusive” in the past and they are currently “in the middle of a divorce.”

The 911 call, first shared by The Ashley, was placed the day after Amanda was arrested for DUI and child abuse on May 24.

In case you missed it, Amanda was arrested after Ryan Edwards suspected Amanda was using drugs and demanded that she take a home drug test. While Ryan was out buying the test, Amanda drove off with their one-year-old daughter Presley.

Ryan called police and Amanda was arrested for felony child abuse, DUI and more.

After bailing out of jail, Amanda returned home to Ryan and stayed the night. The next morning things got heated between her and Ryan, and she left the house. She then called 911 from her car.

“I actually stayed the night here last night and I woke up and was like, ‘This is not going to work out’ and then he started yelling. Like, the look in his eye, I knew better so I grabbed my purse and went to the car,” Amanda said in the call.

Ryan reportedly told Amanda she could come in and grab whatever she needed, but she didn’t trust him. “Me and my husband are in the middle of a divorce and he’s been abusive in the past and I just don’t feel comfortable,” she said.

When asked about the abuse, Amanda said “I have evidence of him being very abusive.” The evidence reportedly includes photos of herself with black eyes and a nose injury.

“That’s what he does. I’ll go in to get [my things] and he tricks me and I get stuck in there,” Amanda added.

Amanda conveyed to the dispatcher that the sooner an officer could be there the better because Ryan “is probably in there destroying my s**t.”

Teen Mom fans (and local police) will likely recall the incredibly disturbing photos and video of what Ryan Edwards did to his and wife Mackenzie Standifer’s home after they split in 2023.

Amanda’s abuse claims come a little more than a week after her sister Ashley made abuse allegations against Ryan.

In a series of Facebook videos, Ashley stated Ryan allegedly “about killed her” during an incident several months ago.

“She lost consciousness multiple times,” Ashley alleged, claiming Amanda was repeatedly “choked and strangled” during the altercation. Ashley also said Amanda never reported the alleged incident to police.

A couple days after her 911 call, Amanda shared a TikTok video admitting she relapsed. The video looked to have been recorded in her and Ryan’s home. There doesn’t appear to be a divorce filing between Amanda and Ryan. It is assumed they are currently together.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com