VIDEO Amanda Conner on DUI, child abuse arrest: ‘I f***ed up and I relapsed’

Ryan Edwards’ wife Amanda Conner shared her first TikTok video after her DUI and child abuse arrest on Sunday.

“I’m just gonna have to say it, own up to it, and just post it,” Amanda says in the three-and-a-half-minute clip. “I relapsed. I f***ed up and I relapsed. After three years of me busting my ass and getting my life together, I relapsed.”

“I think I got too comfortable,” Amanda continues. “Let my guard down and… it happened.”

35-year-old Amanda apologizes to her followers and the people who have supported her since she was thrust into the public eye since entering a relationship with her Teen Mom star husband.

“I owe my supporters a big apology,” she says. “I know y’all believed in me and y’all ride hard for me and I really appreciate that. I love y’all for that.”

Amanda also admits she let her family down and that she feels ashamed. “It’s just so uncomfortable. It’s shameful,” she says. “I feel guilty. Scared.”

The video looks to be the first of many similarly difficult Tik Toks from Amanda. “That’s what’s gonna be the next episodes,” Amanda reveals. “I’m gonna bring y’all along. It’s not gonna be polished. It’s gonna be real, authentic, or all of what happens in my life. When you relapse and do stupid sh*t there’s consequences. And we’re not gonna give up. We’re gonna fight, and we’re gonna get back on track.”

Throughout the video, Amanda is curling her hair. She reveals at the very end she’s “getting ready to go meet the lawyer.”

Below is Amanda Conner’s TikTok video, followed by a full transcript:

“Okay, this is seriously like the 15th time that I have recorded and deleted this video. But, like, there’s no other way. I’m just gonna have to say it, own up to it, and just post it.

“I relapsed. I f***ed up and I relapsed. After three years of me busting my a** and getting my life together, I relapsed. I think I got too comfortable. Let my guard down and… it happened.

“I know — I do know addiction does not care how long you’ve been clean. It doesn’t care how much you’ve built. It doesn’t care how many people believed in you. It doesn’t care about none of that.

“I do want to start off by apologizing to my followers and my supporters because I know y’all believed in me. Y’all — y’all ride so hard for me and I appreciate the f*** out of that. And I’ve let y’all down. I’ve let my family down. You know, and just saying that out loud, just letting it be known. Like, I relapsed. It’s just so uncomfortable. It’s shameful — disappointed. I feel guilty. Scared.”

“Sorry. Okay. I’m not perfect. I’ve never claimed to be perfect. Then life happened and I fell and I fell hard. But I do know I’m a fighter, and I’m stubborn as f***, and I’m not gonna let relapse be my whole story.

“I’m gonna bring y’all along on my journey to recovery and it’s not gonna be fun. It’s not gonna be pretty. It’s just it’s gonna be real. It’s gonna be raw and it’s gonna be hard. But like I said, I’m a fighter and I refuse to let relapse define me or be my story.

“So obviously, you know, it comes the consequences and I’m dealing with those consequences. It sucks. And I owe my supporters a big apology. Like I said, I know y’all believed in me, and y’all ride hard for me, and I really appreciate that. I love y’all for that.”

“So that’s — that’s what’s gonna be the next episodes. I’m gonna bring y’all along. It’s not gonna be polished. It’s gonna be real, authentic, or all of what happens in my life. When you relapse and do stupid sh*t there’s consequences. And we’re not gonna give up. We’re gonna fight, and we’re gonna get back on track.

“So with that being said, we’re getting ready to go meet the lawyer. So stay tuned. I love you guys.”

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com