TEEN MOM Amanda Conner Arrested in Tennessee on DUI and Child Abuse Charges After Ryan Called Police
Amanda Conner, the wife of former “Teen Mom” cast member Ryan Edwards, was arrested early Sunday morning in Hamilton County, Tennessee, after she was seen driving erratically.
Amanda’s charges include: under the influence, child abuse or neglect, and driving on the wrong side of the road. Her bond was set at $16,000. She also has a no-contact order involving the alleged child victim until a June 3 court hearing.
It was Amanda’s husband Ryan who called the police.
The Ashley’s Reality Roundup obtained the 911 call where the dispatcher informs police what Ryan told them.
“[He] believes she is under the influence of narcotics, believes this because she refused to take a drug test,” dispatchers told officers. They say Ryan went to Walgreens at 2 a.m. to get a drug test for her, says she has a history of drug use, and had been awake for two days.