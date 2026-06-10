Zahara Becomes Brad Pitt’s Third Child to Drop His Last Name

Zahara Jolie-Pitt has become the third child of actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to formally move away from using her father’s surname.

People found 21-year-old filed legal documents seeking to change her name from Zahara Jolie-Pitt to Zahara Jolie. A court hearing on the request is reportedly scheduled for September.

Zahara’s sister Shiloh Jolie legally dropped “Pitt” from her surname after turning 18 in 2024, while her brother Maddox Jolie recently filed paperwork just days before Zahara.

Zahara had already been publicly using the name “Zahara Marley Jolie” for several years. In 2023, during her induction into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Spelman College, she introduced herself using the name without “Pitt.” She was also identified as Zahara Marley Jolie during her 2026 graduation ceremony from Spelman College.

The latest filing adds to a broader pattern among the Jolie-Pitt children. Although not all have pursued legal name changes, several siblings have publicly omitted “Pitt” from professional or public appearances. Vivienne, for example, was credited as Vivienne Jolie in materials related to the Broadway production The Outsiders.

Pitt and Jolie share six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. The former couple separated in 2016 after more than a decade together, and their divorce was finalized in 2024 following years of legal disputes.

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