When Did Amanda Batula and West Wilson Start Dating? The Timeline Still Doesn’t Add Up

Ever since Amanda Batula and West Wilson confirmed their relationship, fans have been trying to answer one simple question: When exactly did they start dating?

Months after Amanda’s split from Kyle Cooke, the answer remains surprisingly complicated.

Between Kyle’s allegations, West’s ex-girlfriend Meija Moreno’s claims, a mysterious blind item, and Amanda and West’s own explanation at the reunion, there are now multiple versions of the story—and they don’t all fit together.

During the Summer House reunion, Amanda and West attempted to clear up questions about when their romance began.

According to the couple, they didn’t share their first kiss until late February 2026 after a brunch date. They also insisted they didn’t sleep together until after publicly announcing their relationship on March 31, 2026.

If that’s accurate, their relationship didn’t become romantic until nearly two months after Amanda and Kyle publicly announced the end of their marriage.

But not everyone is buying that version of events.

Kyle Says Amanda Told Him a Different Story

Kyle revealed at the reunion that the night before Amanda posted her statement announcing their split, she told him that her “thing” with West had been going on for about a month.

That conversation allegedly took place in January 2026.

If Kyle’s recollection is correct, Amanda and West would have already been involved by December 2025—well before the first-kiss timeline they later presented at the reunion.

Kyle also pointed to a blind item that surfaced in June 2025 connecting Amanda and West, suggesting rumors about the pair had been circulating long before either acknowledged a relationship.

While a blind item isn’t proof of anything, Kyle argued that the publicly presented timeline simply doesn’t match what he experienced privately.

New Year’s Day

Amanda has repeatedly maintained that her marriage effectively ended on New Year’s Day 2026.

According to Amanda, she and Kyle spent New Year’s Eve separately. While Kyle was DJing, Amanda was on her own. The following morning, she says she discovered Kyle had spent the night at a hotel in Hoboken.

That was the moment she decided she wanted a fresh start.

Amanda said she immediately contacted Bravo’s public relations team once the holidays were over and began preparing a public statement announcing the separation.

Kyle, however, revealed that the marriage officially ended the same day the statement was released and claimed he barely had time to notify his family before the announcement went public.

The disagreement over when the marriage ended has become intertwined with questions about when Amanda and West’s relationship began.

The biggest complication in the timeline isn’t Amanda, it’s West.

At the reunion, Kyle revealed that he had reached out to West’s ex-girlfriend, Meija Moreno, after becoming suspicious about the timing of events.

According to Kyle, West had been in an exclusive relationship with Meija since February 2025.

Meija later spoke with Ciara Miller and described what she believed was a serious, committed relationship.

“We were literally dating last summer while you guys were filming,” Meija told Ciara.

She claimed she spent nearly every weekend at West’s apartment while he was filming Summer House and said West regularly referred to her as his girlfriend, even if they weren’t publicly official.

According to Meija, she was at West’s apartment the night before one of his appearances on Watch What Happens Live! and believed everything in their relationship was completely normal.

“He was telling me how much he loves me,” she said.

Meija was particularly hurt by what happened next. She claimed West often justified keeping their relationship private by saying he worried about the pressures that come with dating publicly in the Bravo universe. Yet shortly after their relationship ended, West publicly debuted his romance with Amanda.

For Meija, that contradiction became one of the most painful parts of the breakup.

One of the more intriguing pieces of evidence discussed at the reunion was a blind item that allegedly linked Amanda and West in June 2025.

No concrete evidence has surfaced showing that the two were romantically involved at that point. However, the existence of the rumor has fueled speculation that chemistry between the pair may have been noticed by others much earlier than either has acknowledged.

Whether the blind item reflected reality, fan speculation, or simply a coincidence remains unknown.

Depending on whose account viewers believe, Amanda and West’s relationship could have begun:

Around June 2025, when rumors first surfaced.

Around December 2025, based on Kyle’s account of his conversation with Amanda.

By February 2026, according to comments from people who claim West was already describing them as a couple.

Or in late February 2026, when Amanda and West say they shared their first kiss.

Here are the documented dates:

Summer 2024 Reports begin linking West and Meija.

February 2025 Kyle says West and Meija were in an exclusive relationship.

June 2025 Kyle says a blind item connected Amanda and West.

December 2025 Kyle claims Amanda told him she and West had been involved for about a month.

January 2026 Amanda and Kyle announce their separation.

February 2026 West allegedly tells Brianna they are already “a thing.”

End of February 2026 Amanda and West say they shared their first kiss.

March 31, 2026 Amanda and West publicly confirm relationship.

The 3rd part of the reunion airs tonight about promises to offer more insight about the timeline.