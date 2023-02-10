Teen Mom OG dad Ryan Edwards has been arrested in Tennessee on multiple charges in the wake of posting a photo and nasty comments about his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, on social media.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has a lot of experience dealing with media requests pertaining to Ryan’s arrests, and they pre-empted the influx this time around by breaking the news themselves with a lengthy statement.
Below is the full press release from the HCSO, which reveals that Mackenzie got an Order of Protection against Ryan yesterday. In addition to making the social media posts about Mackenzie, he reportedly reached out to her dad as well.
Police located Ryan at work. “Edwards was searched and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and two bags of suspected narcotics.” Ryan has been charged with harassment, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
UPDATE – We have some additional details. Ryan’s bond is set at $5,000 and his first court date is scheduled for March 30.
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Press Release
Ryan Edwards Arrested for Violating Order of Protection
02/10/2023
Hamilton County, TN – On February 9, 2023, Ryan Edwards was served with an Order of Protection by HCSO personnel ordering him to immediately vacate a residence where his wife, Mackenzie Edwards was currently living.
This morning, February 10, 2023, at approximately 11:00 am, Mackenzie Edwards came to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office East Annex to report that her husband had posted revealing photos of her to his Instagram account and according to her they have since made it to national news outlets. Ryan Edwards is known for his role in the MTV TV show, Teen Mom. The photographs did not show nudity, but were revealing.
During today’s conversation with Mackenzie, it was discovered that Ryan had violated the Order of Protection by contacting her father on February 9, 2023 advising him to let Mackenzie know he would be at the residence that same day to gather his belongings. During the course of looking into the issue of breaking the Order of Protection, HCSO deputies learned that Ryan had an active warrant for Harassment which was taken out by the Chattanooga Police Department. Mackenzie was listed as the victim in that incident. That warrant was taken out on February 8, 2023.
After learning of the warrant HCSO deputies responded to a residence located on Morning Glory Drive near Harrison Bay State Park to attempt to arrest Ryan on the outstanding warrant. Deputies asked Mackenzie to meet them at the location should they need to gain entrance into the residence. Once on scene, the house was found to have sustained considerable damage.
Deputies then went to a local business in Chattanooga on Bonny Oaks Drive where Edwards is employed. He was located there and taken into custody for the Harassment warrant and for Violation of an Order of Protection.
Subsequent to the arrest, Edwards was searched and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and two bags of suspected narcotics.
Edwards was booked into the Silverdale Detention Center on the following existing and new charges:
– Harassment (Warrant)
– Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
– Possession of a Controlled Substance
– A Petition to Violate was filed with the Hamilton County Magistrate’s Office who will set a bond for the Order of Protection Violation
Any questions pertaining to Edwards’ existing warrant for Harassment should be directed to the Chattanooga Police Department.
Once available, a redacted copy of the report regarding this incident can be requested by contacting the HCSO Records Office at 423-209-7111 during normal business hours Monday – Friday, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm.
No further details are available at this time.
