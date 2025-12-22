Kyle Chrisley of “Chrisley Knows Best” was arrested this weekend for multiple charges, his 4th arrest in the past six years.

December 2025 (Most Recent)

Kyle was arrested on Saturday, December 20, 2025, by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office around 7 PM. He faces charges including domestic assault, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, three charges for assaulting a first responder, resisting arrest, and three charges for retaliation for past actions.

September 2024

Kyle was arrested for aggravated assault in September 2024. The incident allegedly involved a disgruntled mechanic who showed up at his home over a payment dispute. Kyle and his wife later filed a $1.7 million lawsuit against Rutherford County, claiming he was unfairly arrested.

March 2023

Kyle was arrested for felony aggravated assault following a physical altercation with a supervisor at a truck rental company in Smyrna, Tennessee. He was released after posting a $3,000 bond, and prosecutors ultimately dismissed the charges before trial.

May 2019

Kyle was arrested in Oklahoma for alleged drug possession. He also had an outstanding warrant related to alleged death threats toward a former partner, though those charges were later dropped.











