| |

What happened to TikToker Samara’s dad? Also, why her family stopped talking with her

ByStarcasm Staff

Samara's Billionaire dad Harvey Boulter

A few days ago, TikToker Samara – samaraispinkk (5.7M followers) posted a GRWM video about her family cutting ties after the internet discovered her father killed his employee.

Recently, people have been digging into Samara’s life and found out that in 2021, her billionaire father killed 54-year-old Gerhard van Wyk, his farm manager, on Boulter game farm in the Outjo district of Namibia.

As Samara applied her makeup, she said she doesn’t care if her followers found out about her dad “because it’s been on the internet since it happened.”

The problem arose when her brothers found out that Samara’s followers had found out about her dad’s crime. Her brothers decided to stop talking to her, and now her mom isn’t either.

“I can live without my family,” Samara says. “I’m doing it now.”

@samaraispinkk

I’m mad but it’s okay cause I always got myself lmao #grwm

♬ original sound – Secret

A few days ago, Samara’s mom invited her on a ski trip, but canceled just an hour later, saying her brothers didn’t want her there.

Samara says her brother’s friends told him they wouldn’t go on the trip if Samara were there. Samara sees it as her mom taking her brothers’ friends’ side instead of hers.

Boulter faces charges of murder, possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and handling a firearm while intoxicated, after a scuffle led to Van Wyk’s fatal shooting.

Boulter maintains the gun fired accidentally during a struggle with Van Wyk’s family, and he did not intend harm.

Boulter also faced a 2017 accusation of strangling his ex-wife and is involved in several financial lawsuits.




Web Analytics


Similar Posts

| |

I Love New York 2 contestant Jamal Rashead Trulove faces 50-year prison sentence after being convicted of murdering Seu Kuka

ByStarcasm Staff

Jamal Rashead Trulove (29), who appeared as a contestant on I Love New York 2, was convicted of murdering Seu Kuka in 2007, just weeks after taping the reality show the AP reports. Trulove didn’t make it past the first episode of the show, which was filmed in Los Angeles, he got dismissed for fighting….

Dateline: The Accomplice examines David Sweat and Richard Matt’s prison escape
|

Dateline: The Accomplice examines David Sweat and Richard Matt’s prison escape

ByStarcasm Staff

The story of David Sweat and Richard Matt’s prison escape is almost like the plotline of The Shawkshank Redemption. Last year David Sweat (34) sawed a hole in the back of his prison cell at the Clinton Correctional Facility, and began making nightly explorations in the tunnels underneath. Eventually, both he and fellow inmate Richard Matt…

DATELINE ‘Horror at the Lake’ The axe murder of Denise Hallowell
| |

DATELINE ‘Horror at the Lake’ The axe murder of Denise Hallowell

ByVioleta Idyll

On July 13, 2019, 57-year-old teacher Denise Hallowell was found dead with an axe in her head by her adopted son Carlos Hallowell. When 17-year-old Carlos called the police he told them that he and his mother had attended a funeral that day, and returned home between 2 and 3 p.m. and that he had…

EVIL LIVES HERE Cheri Tate regrets not killing her murderer ex Edward Allen Covington
|

EVIL LIVES HERE Cheri Tate regrets not killing her murderer ex Edward Allen Covington

ByStarcasm Staff

Cheri Tate says if she could have one magic genie wish, she would go back to a moment in her life where she had a knife in her hand and was contemplating killing her ex-husband, murderer Edward Allen Covington. She believes that some people become evil, but that Edward was “born evil from the egg.”…

TikToker Ashley Trevino arrested for healthcare fraud!
|

TikToker Ashley Trevino arrested for healthcare fraud!

ByStarcasm Staff

Infamous TikToker Ashley “Ash” Trevino (36) was arrested last night (Wednesday December 17, 2025) in Ellis County, Texas around 10 p.m. for two charges related to activities from several years ago. She was charged with healthcare fraud (between $2500 and $30,000) and secure execution document deception (between $2500 and $30,000.) Ashely was out on bail…

KILLER COUPLES Kristi Koslow and Brian Salter – Murder for Greed
|

KILLER COUPLES Kristi Koslow and Brian Salter – Murder for Greed

ByStarcasm Staff

The new episode of Oxygen’s Killer Couples deals with the March 12, 1992 slaying of Caren Koslow. Two assailants broke into her affluent Fort Worth house and slashed her throat while she slept. Her husband Jack Koslow was also attacked but survived. Jack was able to make it to his neighbor’s doorstep where he showed…