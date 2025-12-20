What happened to TikToker Samara’s dad? Also, why her family stopped talking with her

A few days ago, TikToker Samara – samaraispinkk (5.7M followers) posted a GRWM video about her family cutting ties after the internet discovered her father killed his employee.

Recently, people have been digging into Samara’s life and found out that in 2021, her billionaire father killed 54-year-old Gerhard van Wyk, his farm manager, on Boulter game farm in the Outjo district of Namibia.

As Samara applied her makeup, she said she doesn’t care if her followers found out about her dad “because it’s been on the internet since it happened.”

The problem arose when her brothers found out that Samara’s followers had found out about her dad’s crime. Her brothers decided to stop talking to her, and now her mom isn’t either.

“I can live without my family,” Samara says. “I’m doing it now.”

A few days ago, Samara’s mom invited her on a ski trip, but canceled just an hour later, saying her brothers didn’t want her there.

Samara says her brother’s friends told him they wouldn’t go on the trip if Samara were there. Samara sees it as her mom taking her brothers’ friends’ side instead of hers.

Boulter faces charges of murder, possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and handling a firearm while intoxicated, after a scuffle led to Van Wyk’s fatal shooting.

Boulter maintains the gun fired accidentally during a struggle with Van Wyk’s family, and he did not intend harm.

Boulter also faced a 2017 accusation of strangling his ex-wife and is involved in several financial lawsuits.











