90 DAY FIANCÉ Veronica Rodriguez, fiancé Seth arrested on DV charges

ByAsa Hawks

90 Day Fiancé Veronica Rodriguez and Seth Daryoushfar arrested for DV

90 Day Fiancé star Veronica Rodriguez and her fiancé Seth Daryoushfar were both arrested on domestic violence charges earlier today.

According to jail records, Veronica Rodriguez was arrested just before 3AM on December 15 at her home in Union County, North Carolina. She has been charged with misdemeanor domestic violence.

Seth Daryoushfar was arrested at the same address roughly 40 minutes later. He has been charged with a misdemeanor count of assault on a female.

Both Veronica and Seth have bonded out. Veronica’s bond was $500. Seth’s bond was $2,500. It doesn’t appear either of them have posted publicly about the arrests.

Both Veornica and Seth have court dates in early March.

VERONICA AND SETH ARREST DETAILS

According to court documents, Veronica “unlawfully and willfully did use physical force against Seth Daryoushfar” by “striking Seth in the face.”

Court documents indicate Seth assaulted Veronica when he “held/grabbed Veronica causing scratches to her wrist and thighs.”

The conditions of release documents for both Veronica and Seth state they are “not to assault, threaten, or harass prosecuting witness.”

H/T: @shabootydotcom on Instagram

90 Day Fiancé Veronica Rodriguez arrests and mug shot photos

VERONICA RODRIGUEZ ARREST HISTORY

This is not the first time 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life and Pillow Talk star Veronica Rodriguez has been behind bars.

As Starcasm exclusively revealed, Veronica was arrested in Florida for multiple felonies, including 3 battery charges, in 2006.

Veronica’s arrest was the result of her alleged outbursts after a traffic accident. Veronica reportedly struck a police officer and a paramedic on the scene.

Two of Veronica’s felony charges were later dismissed. Two of the felony battery charges were later dropped to misdemeanor charges. Those were officially dismissed in April of 2006 after the DA’s office decided not to prosecute.

Starcasm previously reported on Veronica’s 2016 DWI arrest in North Carolina. At the time of our initial report, the outcome of the charge was unclear.

Starcasm spoke with a court clerk who confirmed Veronica was found guilty of Level 4 DWI. (Level 1 is the most severe, Level 5 is the least severe.) She was given a 120-day suspended sentence and 12 months of probation, in addition to fines and court costs.

According to court documents, Veronica Rodriguez was cited for reckless driving in August of 2025 after she was observed going 50 miles per hour in a 25-miles-per-hour zone. As part of a plea agreement, the reckless driving charge was later dismissed.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com

