The marriage between 90 Day Fiance Season 9 couple Yve Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed continues its dramatic implosion. Just weeks after flirty text messages between Mohamed and another woman were leaked online, Yve was charged with multiple counts of domestic violence.
Court documents indicate that Yve was charged with “Battery (household member)” and “Assault Against a Household Member” on August 15 after a series of alleged incidents between her and Mohamed over the past couple months.
Starcasm has obtained a copy of the criminal complaint filed on August 18. The complaint includes a summary of the allegations written by the investigating officer. Here are some excerpts:
Throughout the relationship, [Mohamed] said he has endured emotional and physical abuse from Yvette. He said when she drinks she becomes very violent and angry. She has a down syndrome son named Tharan ******** from another marriage and he takes care of her son. She has threatened him in the past when they argue by telling him she will get him sent back to Egypt. He said he has not called the police during their arguments because he is afraid he does not want to get in trouble for asking for help.
He played an audio recording from July 21, 2022, and Yvette is yelling at him telling him she needs help with dishes, the laundry, and other things in the house. I can hear Mohamed yelling in the background telling Yvette not to hit him again.
He said they were on a show called “90 Day Fiance” and they developed a fan club. One of his fans from Instagram named A******* began reaching out to him and they developed a type of online relationship. He said A******* sent him gifts and money for about one and a half months. Eventually, he broke it off with A******* and A******* extorted him saying she was going to tell his wife about their relationship if he ended things with her.
By this time Yvette found out about A******* and confronted him about it and said she was angry and tried fighting him for his phone. He said they were in bed, and he was holding his cell phone, Yvette tried to grab the phone from him and he fell onto the floor. He said she sat on top of him and put her knee to his throat to try and force him to release the phone. He was able to get out from under her and said he did not physically hurt her while getting away.
He did show me pictures of text messages from an Apple watch which he said was hers and there were text messages between her and a guy named Mike. He believed this to be proof she was having an affair with this man.
Most recently in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 14, 2022, he said Yvette placed both her hands on each side of his face and said, “Can you feel that?” He said she was drunk and he was afraid she was going to hit him when she did this because she is violent when she drinks alcoholic beverages. He said he packed his bags and left the residence.
Sometime later I spoke to Yvette on the telephone and she explained the following. She said she has been helping Mohamed while he is trying to get residency here and if he divorces her he will automatically be deported. She has been publicly humiliated by the female A******* and another female from Minnesota with whom Mohamed has engaged in an affair.
Due to his infidelity and her stress regarding the loss of a friend she said she has been worried Mohamed would try to get her in trouble. She said Mohamed has been making plans with A******* to get Yvette in trouble with the law so he could apply for his U-Visa. She is scared and worried because she does not know what he is capable of doing.
Regarding the incident on August 14, 2022, she said she put her hands on each side of his face as if she was going to kiss him and said, “Do you see how this feels? What you’ve been doing to me.” But she did not try to hit him. He willingly left the residence.
She also stated Mohamed accused her of cheating with a guy named Mike and sending pictures to him during the evening of August 13, 2022.
The officer states that she did not observe any injuries on either Yve or Mohamed. She adds that a criminal summons would be issued for Yve.
A rep for Yve spoke with In Touch and claims that the charges were made up by Mohamed. “The domestic abuse allegations are completely false and just a ploy to keep him in the US,” says Dominique Enchinton of Dominton Talent House. “Yve was not arrested on 8/15 or any other day,” the statement continued. “Yve has never been abusive toward Mohamed and just wants this chapter in her life to be done so she can move forward.”
I can find no record of Yve actually being booked in a local jail, so that corresponds with what her rep stated. However, the criminal complaint does list an arrest date of August 15 and an arrest number. Yve is scheduled for a bond arraignment hearing on September 6.
As long-time 90 Day Fiance fans are well aware, one of the few options for someone who is in the United States on a K-1 visa to still be able to get a green card after splitting from his or her spouse is to present evidence of domestic violence.
The first time this issue made headlines in the 90 Day Fianceverse was during the split and eventual divorce between Season 5 couple Molly Hopkins and Luis Mendez. Similar to Mohamed, Luis had a cell phone recording of Molly yelling at him and there was a domestic violence police report filed.
