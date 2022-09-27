Below Deck Down Under stew Magda Ziomek put her job at risk this season in order to make time to continuously text her boyfriend back in Poland. Unfortunately for Magda, the risk was apparently not worth it as she revealed on Watch What Happens: Live! that she and her boyfriend are no longer together. Was she right to be jealous of her boyfriend partying with her gal pal Paulina?
Magda appeared on Monday night’s episode alongside Below Deck Med stew Natalya Scudder — and let me say right up front that the ladies looked stewpendously gorgeous! Both were showing off their midriffs in some glamorous and fun outfits, and both had flawless makeup and hair thanks to Caroline Blanchard and Yancey Edwards!
Andy also started out by complimenting the ladies’ looks, then his first question was for Magda as he asked her if she and her boyfriend were still together.
“No, I’m not any more,” Magda says.
“ARE. YOU. KIDDING?” Andy asks in disbelief. “After all of the time that you spent on that phone!”
“I know, right?” Magda replies.
“That’s wild!” Andy says. “So, do you regret it now?”
Magda doesn’t pause. “I regret it all. I was in a very bad state of mind during filming the show, and right now I would do everything totally opposite. The other way around.”
Later in the episode, Andy reads a question from a fan who wants to know why Magda freaked out over the fact that her friend Paulina had dinner with her boyfriend.
“Ooooooo, yeah, that was my best friend back then, and…” Magda begins.
“‘Back then?'” Andy asks?
“Back then,” Magda repeats. “So I lost my boyfriend and my best friend.”
“Were they, was it, were they — were they messing around?” Andy asks awkwardly.
“Who knows?” Magda says.
“Do you think that they maybe were?” Andy asks — completely wide-eyed.
“I think, yeah, I think everything’s possible.”
Andy later was a little more direct. “So you think that they were banging behind your back?”
“I’m not saying ‘banging,’ but maybe there was something, and if she’s my best friend and he’s my boyfriend, they should respect me.”
During the WWHL After Show, Magda was asked by a fan which of her crew mates she would most likely have started a boatmance with if she were single.
“That’s a very good question,” Magda says as ponders. “I got connected to Bennie, Ryan, and Jamie a lot — just on the friend levels. So, at this point I would say… Jamie?”
