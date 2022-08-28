90 Day Fiancè: Happily Ever After has opened with a new direction for Elizabeth Potthast. During a brunch with her mom and sisters Elizabeth (Libby) announces that she’s ready to stop working and focus on singing. She says she and her husband Andrei Castravet are in a good financial position right now, so she wants to follow her dreams so she can be less stressed. Will Elizabeth really pursue a singing career?
Elizabeth and Andrei have a three-year-old daughter named Ellie and have recently bought a house because Andrei’s real estate career has been going well since he started working on Elizabeth’s dad Chuck. This partnership upsets Elizabeth’s siblings, especially her brother Charlie who started a fight at a family barbecue last season.
Since the Season 6 Tell-All, the entire family has been avoiding Charlie. Despite all this drama, Andrei seems to be doing so well that Elizabeth is ready to build a recording studio in her house so she can try to make music a career. Andrei says that if Elizabeth’s singing career doesn’t work out, then he wants to have a second child.
Elizabeth’s dad was also a little upset to hear about her singing passion because she currently works for him. Elizabeth tells the cameras that she never wanted to work for her dad for her entire life, and is looking to branch out into what she really wants to do.
Is Elizabeth singing right now?
Elizabeth is currently expecting her second child, but that doesn’t mean she can’t also pursue singing. However, it doesn’t look like she’s done much so far to be a professional singer.
There is a clip of her singing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” to Ellie when she was a baby in 2019.
Why does Elizabeth want to sing
“I want to just do something that I like,” Elizabeth told her mom and sisters over brunch. “So I’m not stressed, so that that doesn’t seep into Ellie.”
She says she’s been using the past few months to discover what she really wants “It would really mean a lot to me to follow my passion.”
Elizabeth’s mom says she’s not surprised that Elizabeth wants to sing since it’s something she used to do all the time as a kid. She asked Elizabeth if she’s talked to Andrei about singing, and Elizabeth replied that she has and he’s been supportive.
She says that she doesn’t have an “end game” in mind just yet and has only recently started talking about it with Andrei. She is a little disappointed that it feels like he’s giving her permission to step down from her work to do her own thing.
Although Elizabeth has a nice voice and may have a passion for singing, there’s something flat about the storyline that makes it seem like shes leveraging a hobby to add a little more conflict to their reality show.