90 Day Fiance couple Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio are currently caught up in a cheating scandal as news broke yesterday that Juliana allegedly cheated on Michael with an aspiring rapper named Sean Naso. Making matters a little more complicated is the fact that Sean Naso is married to Michael’s ex-wife, Sarah Naso. Oh, and did I mention that Sarah and Sean were living with Michael and Juliana at the time of the reported cheating?
In addition to living under the same $1.3 million dollar roof, Juliana and Sean also worked together on a music video for his song “California.” It’s unclear exactly when the music video was shot, but the song was released in December of 2020.
Juliana appears with Sean throughout the video, including a car ride, walking along the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and dancing on the beach in a bikini.
Sean decided to take advantage of the news coming out that he allegedly cheated on his wife with his sister-in-law by promoting the song. In addition to re-posting the “California” music video, Sean shared a behind-the-scenes photos and video with Juliana.
Here’s a gallery of photos of Sean and Juliana together from Instagram:
Sean also shared a gallery of images with Juliana and the Mercedes featured in the music video. He had this message for anyone frowning on him because of the recent news:
Im done trying to make everyone happy. It’s impossible. So im gonna do me. I don’t particularly care if u like me but I do hope you enjoy the music. To all my haters please pay close attention… it’s very important…you should definitely write it down…grab a pen 🖊 … ready? 🖕 🖕
Sean later posted a selfie and remained positive. “Say what you want to say I don’t care I’m gonna go chase my dreams,” he wrote.
The “California” music video had one YouTube commenter confused. “Do you have another channel with your other music?” she asked. “I swore you had more uploads.”
“I did but deleted everything,” Sean replied. “When I got word that this story was coming out I figured why not post this stuff.”
“California” features Amina Buddafly from Love & Hip Hop: New York, and she is also included in the music video. Here is the music video, followed by the behind-the-scenes video with lots more Juliana footage:
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com