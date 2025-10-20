LOVE AFTER LOCKUP Ashley Neal arrest history, identity theft claims

After being involved in a dramatic love triangle on Love After Lockup, Ashley Neal’s life has not gotten any less dramatic. Since she stopped filming, Ashley has gotten pregnant, her dog was kidnapped, her car was stolen, and she says someone is piling up a lengthy criminal history using her identity.

After having her heart broken by being on the short side of a love triangle with Julian and Alexis on Love After Lockup, Ashley Neal’s life has not gotten any less dramatic. Since filming stopped, Ashley has gotten pregnant and bailed on by the baby daddy, her dog was kidnapped, her car was stolen while at the shop, and she says someone is piling up a lengthy criminal history and ruining her credit after stealing her identity.

With this article, we will focus on the stolen identity claims.

ASHLEY NEAL’S IDENTITY STOLEN?

Ashley Neal shared a Facebook post in July about another woman allegedly stealing her identity. Below is Ashley’s full post, including two old photos of herself with the woman.

This C**T has been stealing my identity since I was 19 years!!!!!! SHE STOLE MY PURSE WITH MY SOCIAL AND ID IN IT. (LESSON LEARNED) I AM SICK AND TIRED OF WARRANTS FOR MY ARREST BECAUSE OF HERRR and MY CREDIT SCORE!!!!!! B*tch you got the wrong mf one!!!! Thank God I have a picture next to her. I found ANOTHER PICTURE NEXT TO.HER!

#SHARE #SHARE #SHARE I remember when I lived in Atlanta I got pulled over and when they ran my name they was bout to take me to jail for THEFT! I ain’t never stole a day in my life!!!! They pulled up the mugshot and it was HER under MY NAME! Fast forward im in Florida and taken a vacation and im taken to jail because im WANTED OUT OF TOLEDO OHIO FOR FELONY POSSESSION CHARGES IT TOOK 30 DAYS TO PROVE IT WASNT ME!!!! I’ve never even BEEN to toledo I SPENT 30 DAYS OF MY LIFE IN JAIL WHEN MY SON WAS ONE BECAUSE THIS STUPID C**T ONCE AGAIN WANTED TO BE ME SO DAM BAD!!!! Now here we are again IM PULLED OVER because my tags were ran and ANOTHER THEFT CHARGE OUT OF DEKALB COUNTY IN GA. NOW ONCE AGAIN I HAVE TO PROVE ITS NOT ME BEFORE I EVEB GO ON VACATION AND END UP IN JAIL AGAIN!!!!!!!! THIS ISNT EVEN HALF OF WHAT SHE HAS DONE TO ME SHE IS RUINING MY LIFE!!!!! HER NAME IS ANNA THATS ALL I KNOW SOMEBODY BRING ME ALL THE DETAILS TO THIS DUMB PIECE OF SH*T SO I CAN PUT HER AWAY FOR GOOD!!!!!! Everybody TAG ALL THE POLICE STATIONS IN ATLANTA AND SURROUNDING AREAS. I can’t wait to look you in your face and ruin your life the way you did mine you dumb wh*re. A REWARD WILL BE DISCUSSED SHARE AND RUN IT UP!





Ashley shared the same photos of the woman in early October along with a new message:

Guys remember when I told yall this lady been stealing my identity and getting charges under my name???? Well she is back at it again!!! I now have two felonies charges out of dekalb county ga for theft………… Theyre saying I have to physically go to Georgia to handle it. Which means THEY WILL ARREST ME AND PUT ME IN JAIL UNTIL I PROVE ITS NOT ME. IM SO TIRED OF THIS B*ITCH DISRUPTING MY LIFE!!!!!! Im f***ing pregnant AND HIGH RISK!!! Since its felony charges I could go to jail at anytime which means if I get pulled over they will transport me to Georgia AND ITS NOT ME!!!!!!!!!!! YALL PLEASE I NEED HELP MAN. HOW TF CAN I GET THIS TAKEN CARE OF WITHOUT GOING TO JAIL. IT DOESNT MAKE ANY SENSE I SHOULD BE ABLE TO PROVE IT ISNT ME WITHOUT F***ING GOING TO JAIL!!! LAST TIME SHE DID THIS SH*T I WAS HELD IN JAIL FOR 30 DAYS UNTIL THEY FINALLY FIGURED OUT IT WASNT ME!!! WHO IS THIS B*TCH??? HER NAME IS ANNA THATS ALL I KNOW HELP ME FIND HER!

In between her Facebook posts, Ashley did a live stream interview with Lawd Lukan on YouTube and the topic of the identity theft issue came up. Ashley revealed she and Anna were roommates when Ashley was 18 or 19 and living in Atlanta. (It’s unclear how Ashley lived with another person and never knew her last name.)

Ashley also revealed during the Lawd Lukan stream that Anna is using her identity to run up hospital bills and ruin her credit rating.

ASHLEY NEAL IDENTITY THEFT INVESTIGATION

In her posts, Ashley says this woman has been arrested under her name, so it should be relatively easy to confirm whether or not there are any arrests for a woman named Ashley Neal with Anna’s mug shot photo.

I searched Georgia arrest records and there are multiple arrests for women with the same first, middle, and last name.

There was an arrest for an Ashley Neal with the same birth date in Dekalb County, Georgia in 2019. It appears she was arrested on a warrant out of Fulton County. I was unable to find a mug shot photo or any additional details.

There are arrests for Ashley Neals in Fulton, Chatham and Gwinnett Counties as well. I found mug shot photos of two different women, neither of which are Ashley from Love After Lockup.

The Ashley Neal mug shot photo on the right doesn’t look like Anna.

The Ashley Neal mug shot photo on the left does resemble Anna. This Ashley Neal was arrested twice in Savannah, Georgia in 2012. Her charges were contempt of court and simple assault. Her arrest record indicates she is roughly four years older than Ashley.

There is also an arrest for Ashley Neal in Fulton County that is clearly Ashley Neal from Love After Lockup.

Ashley was arrested on August 19, 2012 and charged with battery causing visible harm. Ashley had just turned 19, so this would have been right around the time she and Anna were roommates — or right after. (The photo of Anna and Ashley together was posted online in July of 2012.)

I’ve been unable to access Fulton County Court records and do not know the outcome of the charges against Ashley.

ASHLEY NEAL FLORIDA ARREST

Ashley Neal mentions being arrested while on vacation in Florida.

A quick search of Florida arrests did turn up an arrest for Ashley Neal in Okaloosa County, Florida. Okaloosa County includes Destin and Fort Walton Beach — two very popular vacation destinations.

The mug shot is clearly Ashley Neal from Love After Lockup. Below is a photo of Ashley from the month after the Florida arrest.

Ashley was arrested in June of 2019 and charged with driving under the influence. Actually, she wasn’t technically driving at the time.

According to the police report, Ashley was found passed out behind the wheel of a Subaru hatchback parked in the pedestrian crosswalk of a Walmart parking lot.

The arresting officer says it “required excessive knocking to wake” Ashley. There is no indication Ashley’s then four-year-old son was in the vehicle with her at the time.

Once awake, Ashley “had trouble explaining why she was asleep in the road, and needed to be told six times why she was under investigation.”

Ashley’s clothes were reportedly “soaked in alcohol,” and she failed a series of field sobriety tests. However, it appears Ashley failed the tests with a bit of flair as the officer indicates in the report that she “danced at several points.”

Ashley refused to take a breathalyzer or blood test so her BAC is not included in the arrest report.

After being issued a no bond at her first appearances, Ashley remained in jail from June 6 until July 1, which is 26 days.

In her Facebook posts, Ashley mentions being in jail for 30 days in Florida because of an outstanding warrant for Anna under her name. She states that her son was one year old at the time, so I assume that was another incident.

According to the charging documents, Ashley had a prior DUI arrest the year before. I was unable to find a record of that arrest.

Ashley pleaded no contest and was found guilty of DUI on August 26, 2019. Her driver’s license was suspended for one year and she was ordered to complete 50 hours of community service. She was placed on probation for one year and was required to submit to random drug testing.

Ashley fulfilled the terms of her probation and it was terminated in September of 2020.

ASHLEY NEAL’S OHIO ARRESTS

Ashley also mentions that Anna picked up a felony theft charge under her name in Toledo, Ohio.

A court search in Lucas County, Ohio turns up an Ashley Neal with felony misuse of credit card charges. But those charges were filed in 2011. Plus, that Ashley Neal has a different middle name.

Just like in Georgia and Florida, a criminal search in Ohio turned up arrests for the actual Ashley Neal from Love After Lockup. It’s easy to confirm it’s her because the mug shot photos match.

According to online jail records, Ashley was arrested in Butler County, Ohio in September of 2022 on multiple domestic violence charges, including violating a protection order. I could find no record of Ashley being indicted for charges stemming from this arrest.

Ashley Neal was arrested again in Butler County, Ohio in April of 2023. She was initially charged with the following counts:

• Violating a Protection Order (FELONY)

• Obstructing Official Business – Escape (FELONY)

• Aggravated Menacing (MISDEMEANOR)

• Resisting Arrest (MISDEMEANOR)

• Domestic Violence (MISDEMEANOR)

In July of 2023, Ashley was indicted on all but the DV charge. She later pleaded guilty to the four remaining counts, and was granted an intervention in lieu of detention. The escape charge was downgraded from a third degree felony to a fifth degree felony.

Ashley was placed on 12 months of probation in December of 2023.

One year later, Ashley had not completed the terms of her probation. According to court documents, she had not completed her Corrective Thinking classes or her drug and alcohol counseling. She also still owed the court $665.

The judge extended Ashley’s probation for another 12 months.

Ashley mentioned being on probation while Julius was incarcerated when she was talking with Lawd Lukan. He asked her what she was on probation for.

“An escape charge,” Ashley revealed while laughing.

I was really depressed…when our baby passed away,” Ashley continued. “I went bats**t crazy. And long story short, the cops ended up chasing me and well, they put me in handcuffs. And when they was about to transport me, I took off running barefoot with handcuffs on. I ran like four blocks.”

“I’m ashamed,” Ashley said of her most recent arrest. “But it’s kind of funny because that was a dark side of my life. But now I can laugh at it. And I ask my lawyer all the time — I’m like, ‘Can I please get that video so I can post it?’ Because all you’re going to see is this fat cop chasing me, and I want to post it so bad. And he keeps telling me not to. And I’m like, ‘Dude, I don’t care if it’s embarrassing. Like, that was years ago.'”

Ashley completed all her requirements and paid off her balance in just a few months after the extension was granted. In April of 2025, Ashley Neal’s probation was successfully terminated and the criminal charges were dismissed. That was just a few weeks after her season of Love After Lockup premiered.

As far as Anna ruining Ashley’s credit, I didn’t look too much into the civil side of things. However, I did see a tax lien for just over $600 filed against Ashley in July of this year while searching through Butler County court records. Actually, Ashley had six tax liens filed against her since June of 2023.

We will continue to monitor Ashley’s stolen identity situation with Anna and will be sure to share any major developments. It should be fairly easy for Ashley to at least get her hands on a couple mug shot photos of Anna and share those with her followers.

Below is the Starcasm video about Ashley’s arrest with more receipts in the form of court documents.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com