Seemingly out of nowhere Joe Exotic’s Instagram account shared some photos of Jesse Meester of 90 Day Fiancé fame on August 8, 2022. The incarcerated former zoo owner left flowery compliments and love towards Jesse. Are they friends now?
Jesse, who rose to fame dating Darcey Silva on 90 Day Fiance and continues to make cameos on Darcey and Stacey, may be appearing more on Joe’s social media accounts. Joe claims that Jesse is working with him to help get U.S. President Joe Biden to parden Joe Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, before November 2022. Jesse hasn’t addressed working with Joe Exotic on his own Instagram account.
“Meet my amazing dear friend Jesse Meester, actor, model, and so much more,” Joe’s Instagram caption reads. “You will see him around on my stuff more and more as he is going to help me get a voice to the White House for President Biden to sign my pardon before November of this year.
Show him some love.
Love you, Jesse
@jessemeester“
When Joe’s story became a viral sensation in 2020 with Netflix’s Tiger King, Joe unsuccessfully tried to get then-president Donald Trumpt to pardon him.
This January 2022, Joe was resentenced to 21 years in prison, which shaved a year off of his original sentencing because an appeals court ruled that improper sentencing guidelines were used when he was originally sentenced in 2020 for engaging in a murder-for-hire plot against Carole Baskin.
Before his resentencing Joe was diagnosed with an “aggressive” prostate cancer. He argued that he would be able to get better treatment outside of prison, and pleaded with the judge to not let him die in prison.