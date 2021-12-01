Former Unexpected mom Lexus just announced that she and her fiance, Isaiah Norwood, have COVID. The diagnosis is extra concerning for the couple as they recently welcomed their daughter Amethyst in September.
Lexus revealed the coronavirus news via her Instagram stories on Monday. “Just found out Isaiah and I have COVID,” Lexus wrote along with a cropped selfie. She added a frustrated/worried emoji and wrote: “Praying my kids don’t get it.”
The post was accompanied by a question for Lexus’ followers. “Any suggestions on things we can to to help ourselves?” she asked.
Neither Lexus nor Isaiah have shared any additional updates since the original announcement by Lexus yesterday. We will continue to keep an eye on their social media accounts and will be sure to share any updates from the couple.
In case you missed it, Lexus gave birth to a little girl in mid-September. “Amethyst Nyx Norwood has arrived!” Lexus’ grandma Cheri announced on Facebook on Saturday, September 11. “She is our great granddaughter. She has an older sister, Scarlett, who is 4. Our granddaughter Lexus IS her mommy. She is 7 lbs. 4 ozs, and 21 inches long. Congratulations to Lexus and Isaiah!!❤️😘💕”
Lexus and Isaiah have elected to not share any photos of Amethyst publicly. And speaking of Lexus and Isaiah not sharing, they still haven’t revealed a wedding date. Lexus announced her engagement in June when she was 26 weeks pregnant.
