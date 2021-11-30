In 2010 15-year-old Loren Leslie felt out of place in her local community and spent more and more hours in front of the computer. She thought she had found the connections he craved on a website called Nexopia, but it was a deadly illusion.
On November 27, 2010 Loren went missing. She lived next to Canada’s Highway 16, which is known as the “Highway of Tears” because of the dozens of young women who have been kidnapped and murdered along the lonely route over the decades.
Around the time Loren had gone missing, three women had been murdered around the area, leading many to believe that a serial killer was in the area. Unforuntaely, they were right.
The same day Loren went missing a man named Cody Legebokoff was pulled over for driving erractically. Police found blood spatter all over his truck, which Cody claimed was deer blood. There was also a blood-coverd wrench. Leslie’s body was found down the road from where Cody was pulled over. An officer followed fresh footprints in the snow to find her. Loren’s monkey backpack containing her children’s hospital card was also in Cody’s truck.
After going through Cody’s phone, they found that Cody had been in contact with Loren. He had been texting her frequently, and it seems that he met Loren on Nexopia under his screenname 1CountryBoy. He denied that he murdered anyone, but he was eventually linked to the deaths of Jill Stuchenko, Natasha Montgomery, and Cynthia Maas.
Cody later admitted that he had picked up 15-year-old Loren from school and had sex with her. After this, he claimed that Loren had “gone crazy” and started beating herself.
Cody was convicted of four counts of first-degree murder and is serving life in prison with no parole for 25 years.