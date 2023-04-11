The daughter of 90 Day Fiance star Molly Hopkins was arrested again in Georgia last week.
According to jail records, Olivia Hopkins was arrested in Cherokee County on April 4th and charged with violating her probation. She later posed for the mug shot photo above, first uncovered by @kikiandkibbitz on Instagram.
VINE indicates that Olivia is still in custody at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center. Unfortunately, the jail doesn’t provide an inmate roster online so we have not been able to confirm Olivia’s custody status.
Olivia was serving 12 months of probation after pleading guilty to simple battery, family violence in February.
The simple battery charge stemmed from an altercation between Olivia and her mother, Molly Hopkins, in October of 2020. According to the original warrant, Olivia “struck [Molly] multiple times in the head leaving a clearly visible red mark and kicked the victim in the leg.”
Olivia entered a guilty plea on February 27 and was sentenced to 12 months of probation with numerous stipulations.
According to an arrest warrant filed on March 17, Olivia violated three stipulations of her probation. Here are the violation allegations from the warrant:
- Olivia “failed to enter a Family Violence Intervention Program within 14 days of sentencing.”
- Olivia “failed to test at the Cherokee County Drug Lab” twice in March.
- Olivia “was in possession of fentanyl by consumption, on or about 3/1/23, and tested positive for said substance(s) on a Cherokee Probation administered drug screen on 3/1/23. Test results were later confirmed positive by QLabs on 3/7/23.”
There doesn’t appear to be any new charges filed against Olivia due to testing positive for Fentanyl.
Olivia Hopkins files to withdraw guilty plea
Olivia Hopkins’ arrest for a probation violation occurred less than a week after she filed a motion to withdraw her guilty plea in regards to the simple battery charge.
The motion lists the following grounds for withdrawing Olivia’s plea:
- Defendant’s attorney, Jeffrey M. Heller, was ineffective;
- Defendant’s plea was not knowingly and voluntarily made;
- Defendant’s plea was not supported by a factual basis;
- Defendant was under undue force/intimidation at the time of her plea.
Olivia’s arrest is just the latest in a long string of headlines and court filings involving Olivia, Molly, and Molly’s former friend, LiviRae Lingerie business partner, Pillow Talk gal pal, and Double Divas co-star, Cynthia Decker.
Everything kind of exploded after Molly broke up with her boyfriend, Kelly Brown, and parted ways with Cynthia in December of last year. I won’t even attempt to go in depth on all the accusations, drama, and court filings in this article. Here’s a very brief recap from Word On The Street Reality:
First, there was Molly’s lawsuit against Cynthia, accusing her of “abandoning” the business they both founded in 2006. Then an alleged “choke-slam” by Kelly against Olivia. Then a police report was filed by Cynthia against both Olivia and Molly within days of each other. Finally, another man was coming forward to say he was seriously involved with Molly while she was courting Kelly – needless to say, there is a lot of collateral damage left behind.
Perhaps Luis was right about those owls?
