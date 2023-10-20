90 DAY FIANCE Darcey Silva promotes Ozempic use

Darcey Silva from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is celebrating her Ozempic use on social media. Fans have wondered for a while how she maintained her thin figure and now they are blasting her for the reason…
Who is Darcey Silva?
Darcey Silva is best known as the star of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and her personal spin off Darcey and Stacey. She stars on her reality show with her twin sister, Stacey Silva.
Before cameras rolled, the sisters had a fashion brand which they both still share to this day. House of Eleven was founded in 2010 and carries clothes and household decor.
Silva has two daughters, Aniko and Aspen from a previous relationship.
Darcey has been featured on the series with Jessie Meester, Tom Brooks and Georgi Rusev. She was engaged to Georgi Rusev for a brief time but the couple recently ended their engagement.
Darcey uses Ozempic
Just when it seemed like Darcey Silva had no line, she doubled down and proved it. The star of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is now promoting the use of Ozempic.
Yes, the reality star is following the Hollywood trend and injecting herself to a better body.
In the Instagram video posted to her stories, the reality star said:
I’m here in New York City at Sculptnyc. Just got my Ozempic shot, I’m so excited. Thank you for this journey. It’s been amazing and transformational.
She then shared a full body shot to show off her “slim and healthy” results.
Which reality stars are using the ‘weight loss’ injectable Ozempic?
Ozempic is a controversial weight loss drug typically used to help treat diabetes. Stars have been using the diabetes medication as a rapid appetite suppressant.
RHOC Emily Simpson admits to losing weight with Ozempic, liposuction
We wish the best for Darcey and hope that she stays safe through her transformation journey. Unfortunately not all fans feel the same way:
Shekhinah, her boyfriend, and her sister need to sue their plastic surgeons … cause OOF! They look worse than Darcey and Stacey.
— Emily Nicole (@WhySoSadxBunnyx) October 17, 2023
Darcey & Stacey go overseas to get their work done. They know surgeons here in the US would turn them away because they can look & tell that both have had way too many surgeries done.
— Naves (@vulnaviaj) October 15, 2023
Darcey Silva debuts slender figure while vacationing in Greece, but 90 Day Fiance fans are convinced that she's on Ozempichttps://t.co/VACEUSo4KR
— Monsters and Critics (@monstersandcrit) August 24, 2023
