Why did Kim Kardashian hire a male nanny? Star was afraid to tell Kanye West

Kim Kardashian recently hired a male nanny. Find out why, and the reason she was “scared” to tell ex husband Kanye West.
Kim and Kanye
Reality star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West have a long, complicated love story with a lot of highs and lows.
Kim Kardashian was scared out of her mind to tell Kanye that she’d hired a male nanny for their sons, who she hired so they could have a male presence in their life.
The pair first met officially in 2012, when Kim was with NFL star Reggie Bush, and Kanye was convinced she was the girl of his dreams.
Kardashian thinks its possible they met briefly even earlier, in “2002 or 2003” when he was recording a song with Brandy Norwood.
Married in May of 2014 the two went on to have 4 children, 2 naturally and 2 via surrogate: North, 10; Saint, 7; Chicago, 5; and Psalm, 4.
While it seemed that the couple would go the distance they did end up separating in 2021. A string of erratic behavior from Kanye, including anti-Semitic rants, would ultimately break the celebrity twosome apart.
Kim Kardashian’s male nanny
Recently Kim Kardashian shared that she had hired a male nanny, known lovingly as a “manny,” to watch her children. The reality star has had several nannies, but this was the first man.
I recently hired a manny [male nanny] because I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking them up and taking them to sports.
As to why? She knows that her family is totally run by females…
I do think that my household – and even in our family – it’s, like, very female-dominated.
Scared to death of Kanye
Kim Kardashian continued on with the topic, explaining that she wasn’t sure how Kanye would react to the new hire.
I was scared out of my mind
Turns out she didn’t have much to be worried about, because in a surprising turn of events, Ye ended up welcoming their “manny” with open arms.
When he was dropping off the kids, Kanye introduced himself and played [soccer] with Saint and him. He was so nice to him. He’s been so nice to him and saying: ‘Hey, if you’re going to help raise my son —’ because he handed him the ball, like, really easily or something, he’s like: ‘Don’t do that, make him go get it himself, these are some of the rules that I would want
Sounds like all is well with the Wests… this time.
