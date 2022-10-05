Jesse Meester and Jeniffer Tarazona were one of the couples featured on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life. They were unique because they were both familiar to 90 Day Fiancé viewers: Jesse is best known for dating Darcey Silva on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and Jeniffer dated Tim Malcolm on Season 3.
Jesse and Jeniffer later appeared on Pillow Talk offering up their commentary on the most recent season of The Single Life. On Pillow Talk, Jesse and Jeniffer still seem to be in a relationship as they cozied up in bed with their dog, offering their opinions. In actuality, their recent social media posts indicate a split.
Jeniffer shared this post on Instagram clearly stating that she and Jesse are “currently not toguether [sic]:”
Jesse also shared an Instagram post confirming that he and Jeniffer are “currently not together physically:”
Unlike Jeniffer’s post, Jesse’s statement seems to indicate that the break up is just geographical and potentially temporary.
In response to Jesse’s post, his new friend Joe Exotic offered his support. Jesse, in turn, asked that fans consider “donating funds” for “food, stamps, envelopes and other necessities” for his friend.
We will keep an eye on Jesse and Jeniffer and will update if there are any additional updates. One thing seems for certain, Jesse has his good friend Joe Exotic in his corner.
