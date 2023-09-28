90 DAY FIANCE Amanda Wilhelm was a Hooters waitress PHOTOS

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Amanda Wilhelm was a Hooters waitress and she has just posted the throwback photos.
90 Day Fiancé
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is a TLC reality series that spawned from the original installment of 90 Day Fiancé. The show follows international couples who are participating in the K1 Visa process.
Before the 90 Days documents couples before they have started the Visa process. Typically they haven’t met yet or have only met one time.
The show acts as a “prequel” of sorts, introducing us to many couples who will go on to participate in other reiterations of the series.
There are several other spin offs in the 90 Day family including 90 Day Fiancé, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and the super popular 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort.
Amanda and Razvan
On the most current season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days we are introduced to Razvan and Amanda. The couple is split across the ocean, as Wilhelm is located in Eunice, Louisiana and her boyfriend Razvan Ciocoi lives in Romania.
Their storyline consists of Amanda travelling to Romania to see if she can sustain a relationship with Razvan and ultimately bring him to live with her in the US.
The pair find out that they have a lot of baggage to unpack, however, when Wilhelm expresses a lot of issues due to losing her ex-husband in an untimely death.
In an earlier Starcasm exclusive article we also reported that Wilhelm had been arrested for battery in Panama City Beach, Florida in 2010. Turns out the reality star has a bit of a tough-girl streak!
Amanda Wilhelm Hooters
On Instagram, Amanda Wilhelm answered questions from fans and they were not afraid to get personal!
Someone claiming that Wilhelm was their “favorite” of the season asked if she really had worked at the sexy chain restaurant Hooters and Amanda responded with photographic evidence.
She even shared a photo of her with the other waitresses!
She didn’t give any more details, only captioning the reel with emojis “🦉🧡🍗” but we do know this took place 11-13 years ago and allegedly her late-husband Jason was the manager…
