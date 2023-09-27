Which Duggars are New York Times best selling authors?

The Duggar family is full of authors with several books between them. Which members of the famous family have made the New York Times best sellers list?
Read more about the novels the supersized conservative family have penned here…
Early Duggar publications
19 Kids and Counting was a reality series that began in 2007. The show followed the Duggar family, Jim Bob, Michelle and their 19 children, as they navigated life as conservative Christians in a supersized family.
Over the course of their public careers several of the Duggars have written books. In 2008, Jim Bob and Michelle released The Duggars: 20 and Counting!: Raising One of America’s Largest Families. The description calls it a parenting book, stating:
This practical, positive book reveals the many parenting strategies that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar use as they preside over America’s best-known mega-family.
A few years later in 2011, Jim Bob and Michelle released another self help guide, this time focusing on the ‘challenges’ they face in their daily lives. A Love That Multiplies: An Up-Close View of How They Make it Work.
In 2014 the Duggar daughters finally got their chance to share their side of the story for the first time. In Growing Up Duggar: It’s All About Relationships Jill, Jessa, Jinger and Jana wrote about courtships, waiting for marriage, tips for Christian youth and personal stories of things they’ve experienced.
2021 was the first year that Jinger Vuolo ventured off away from her family while writing.
Pairing up with husband Jeremy Vuolo, The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God shared some updated courting advice from the reality star, as well as a behind the scenes look at their love story and different adversities.
Juicy Duggar memoirs
While the Duggar family have written several books about their lives and viewpoints, there are only TWO members of the family that have made it to the prestigious New York Times best sellers list.
Yes, while the older novels certainly drummed up their fair share of attention, it is the latest “tell all” memoirs by Jinger Vuolo and Jill Dillard that have peaked the most interest.
The latest from Dillard, Counting the Cost, skyrocketed to the number 2 spot when it was released just this week. The authors (Jill and her husband Derick) celebrated with a date night.
Jill’s book was released the same week as an Elon Musk biography, a fact that the 19 Kids and Counting star pointed out on her Instagram.
Jill wasn’t the first sibling to make it on the list. In Jinger Vuolo’s juicy solo memoir, Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear, Jinger admits that her family followed a cult and highlights all the ways that she has chosen to live her life separate from her family.
Vuolo’s book also made the NYT best sellers list when it was released in January 2023.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com