90 DAY FIANCÉ Razvan Coicoi’s sexiest thirst traps

Before the 90 Days
90 Day Fiancé is a TLC reality series which has several spin offs and interpretations. The Last Resort, The Other Way and Darcey & Stacey are all a part of the 90 Day universe.
Before the 90 Days follows couples who have found love on the other side of the world, and often they haven’t met in person until they begin their time on the series.
“Before the 90 Days” implies that the happenings are “before” the K1 Visa process goes through – meaning the couples have 90 days to tie the knot before their partner is deported.
Razvan and Amanda
Razvan Coicoi and Amanda Wilhelm are a couple who are currently starring on the 6th season of #B90. Amanda is from Louisiana and Razvan resides in Bucharest, Romania.
During the season Amanda visits Razvan in his home country to see if they are a compatible. They have been talking online for nearly a year.
Amanda Wilhelm is a widow. She currently has 2 children with her past-husband, Jason. This was her first relationship after her husbands untimely death. Wilhelm was married for 8 years before Jason’s death in 2022.
Sexy Razvan
In episode 14 of their season, Amanda and Razvan decided to split up. Wilhelm had been playing hard to get the whole season and we learn she’s just not feeling the relationship.
It can’t possibly be because of sexual desire, as Razvan is known for his body and posting “thirst traps” on social media. In fact, it made Amanda super insecure during their time together.
Below are some of the hottest snaps we could find from this star of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.
