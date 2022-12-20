MY UNORTHODOX LIFE Batsheva Haart celebrates Chanukah after divorce

Batsheva Haart is single on Chanukah!
The My Unorthodox Life star is observing the holiday on her own following her 2021 divorce from Ben Weinstein.
See all the details below, from what she’s wearing to who she is celebrating with.
Batsheva’s newly single life
Featured predominantly on season 1 of My Unorthodox Life, we see the young Jewish couple navigating their differing opinions on the strictness of their religion.
While Batsheva was coming into her own (much like mother Julia Haart) Ben was becoming more traditional.
Sadly, Batsheva and Ben Weinstein ended their 9 year marriage in November 2021.
After a fun summer, and many flings shown on season 2 of the Netflix series, Batsheva seems to be fully embracing life on her own.
Chanukah 2022
Batsheva Haart is celebrating Chanukah 2022 as a single woman, and she. is. serving.
Wearing an adorable matching set from Double K NY, the Netflix star looked amazing while observing the second night of the Festival of Lights.
The social media influencer linked to her outfit which only cost $155.
Batsheva’s traditional Chanukah meal
On her Instagram story, Batsheva Haart shared everything she was eating for the holiday, and it truly looks delicious.
Enjoying 12 Chairs Cafe NYC, an Israeli restaurant with locations in SoHo and Williamsburg, Haart noshed on traditional fare:
The latkes look absolutely incredible, and according to Batsheva’s posts, the café also does a menorah lighting.
A family affair
Haart didn’t tag the men lighting her Menorah, but it’s safe to assume it was likely her father Yosef Hendler or one of her brothers, Shlomo Haart or Aron Hendler.
Miriam, Batsheva’s little sister, was for sure not in attendance. According to her Instagram stories, the NFT guru is currently in India.
We do know that the event was pet friendly. Puppy Thor was decked out in a Chanukah sweater from Pawshmere.
Celebrate good times
Batsheva’s family has a lot to celebrate this holiday season.
Julia, matriarch of the Haart family and Jill Zarin’s ‘sister’, just dodged a huge bullet when it comes to her divorce:
