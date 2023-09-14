Jill Duggar makes confession in memoir “I kept it a secret from nearly everyone.”

19 Kids and Counting star Jill Duggar Dillard just released her memoir Counting the Costs and one of the confessions made in the book is so shocking she kept it “a secret from everyone.”
Jill Duggar Dillard
Jill Duggar Dillard is the daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. She starred on both 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On during the duration of both series.
The documentary followed the conservative Christian family who subscribes to the Institute in Basic Life Principles. The controversial teachings believe you should leave the number of children you have to God.
Currently married to Derick Dillard, the couple share just 3 children: Israel, Samuel, and Frederick.
Counting the Cost
Dillard co-wrote a tell all memoir about her experience in the IBLP and as a Duggar, with the help of her husband Derick Dillard. The pair released Counting the Cost in September 2023.
Dillard isn’t the only Duggar alum to pen a memoir… sister Jinger Vuolo released a memoir earlier this year called Becoming Free Indeed, which made it to the top of the New York Times best sellers list.
Jill Duggar used birth control
In an excerpt shared from Counting the Cost, Jill Duggar Dillard makes a shocking admission – the 19 Kids and Counting star used several different types of birth control after having a c-section with her son in 2017.
I was devastated at the thought of not being able to have more kids, and I felt like my fertility had been robbed from me. But also, dare I say it, I was somewhat relieved. The devastation far outweighed the relief, but there was a small part of me that appreciated the excuse not to have to go through a zillion pregnancies and deliveries.
Behind the scenes of Jill Dillard’s scandalous Duggar tell-all memoir
She later told People Magazine
Growing up, it was ingrained in me that if you don’t have as many kids as you’re able to, that there’s something wrong with that. But there was a shift in me where I felt like it wasn’t wrong if you decide as a couple that it’s best for you to wait.
