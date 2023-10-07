19 KIDS AND COUNTING Is Jana Duggar in community college? PHOTO

Jana Duggar from 19 Kids and Counting was spotted at a community college event. Is she a student?
Jana Duggar
Jana Duggar is the eldest female child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar whose realty television program 19 Kids and Counting aired on TLC for 10 seasons.
Jana is the only Duggar daughter of legal age to not yet be married. Her sisters Jinger, Jill, Jessa, and Joy-Anna have all found spouses and have even gone on to have children.
Duggar still lives on her parents property, a family rule until she moves in with her (future) husband. She is quite independent though, frequently travelling alone to visit sister Jinger in Los Angeles, and even wearing short shorts.
The Duggar’s Homeschool
The Duggar family are strict homeschoolers who follow the methods taught by the Advanced Training Institute. The ATI is part of the Institute in Basic Life Principles, the controversial Christian fundamentalist organization that many are now calling a “cult.”
As the harsh reality of the Duggar family religion is exposed, Amy Duggar King shares a message to its “survivors.” #19KidsandCounting https://t.co/89GdQs0PYl
— Starcasm (@starcasm) May 31, 2023
In the docuseries Shiny, Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, which aired earlier this year, Jill Duggar Dillard and Amy Duggar King spoke out against its teachings saying that they are toxic and harmful.
Jill’s husband Derick Dillard recently spoke out about the Duggar’s education, saying that the kids got “no more than a 7th grade education.” His wife had previously obtained a midwifery license but has let her credentials become inactive.
The only Duggar to attend a brick and mortar college is Joseph, who attended Crown College of the Bible in Tennessee for 1 year before dropping out.
Is Jana Duggar in community college?
A photo, that was originally posted to Reddit but deleted by the moderator, shows Jana Duggar participating at an event at a local community college.
The school appears to be Northwest Arkansas Community College, whose mascot is the Eagles. Jana isn’t wearing the school’s spirit wear, but it is interesting to note that she IS wearing jeans.
Is Jana enrolled in NWACC? It is currently unconfirmed, however, fans believe she is just participating in a ministry event there.
We stay hopeful that the eldest Duggar daughter will eventually receive a higher education.
