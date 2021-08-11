16 & Pregnant Lori Wickelhaus sentenced to 6.5 years in child porn case

Former 16 and Pregnant mom Lori Wickelhaus has been sentenced to 6.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to child porn charges.
Lori was sentenced in a Campbell County, Kentucky court earlier today, according to WXIX. The sentencing comes three months after the 29-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor on May 10. Lori was initially facing 20 felony counts — it’s unclear how many she pleaded guilty to.
Lori was scheduled to be sentenced on June 29, but that didn’t happen. She was booked for contempt of court the following day.
According to the police report from her August 24, 2020 arrest, “the Campbell County Police Department received a Cybertip from the Kentucky State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (KSP ICAC) that was submitted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The Cybertip was created when a unknown subject uploaded images that depict child p*rnography to a Dropbox account.”
The police report indicates that the incident in question took place on September 23 of 2019. It also states that police seized Lori’s iPhone, a laptop computer and a USB thumb drive.
The recent charges aren’t the first legal issues for Lori. In January of 2018, she was booked in Campbell County on charges of theft by deception including cold (bad) checks and failure to appear. She was booked into the Boone County Jail a few days later on the failure to appear charge.
In a Season full of memorable 16 and Pregnant episodes, Lori’s was no exception. She was the fifth episode of Season 2, following Jenelle Evans, Nikkole Paulun, Valerie Fairman, and Chelsea Houska. In her episode, Lori struggles with the decision of whether or not to place her son Aidan for adoption. Lori’s adopted parents strongly encourage the adoption option, and that is what Lori eventually decides to do.
After her episode aired, Lori gave birth to two more children. She welcomed daughter Rylynn Jo Amos with then fiance Joseph Amos on October 22, 2013, and son Logan in October of 2014. Logan was born premature and spent time in the NICU before being able to return home with his mother. According to The Sun, Lori’s recent charges did not hamper her personal life as she began dating a 46-year-old man in June.
