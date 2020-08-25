We have another unfortunate update on 16 & Pregnant Season 2 mom Lori Wickelhaus. According to police records, the 28-year-old was arrested in Kentucky on Monday and charged with “possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.”
Records indicate that Lori is no longer in custody after posting a $10,000 bond.
We don’t have the details on the allegations against Lori, but we have reached out to the police department and will update if we get any additional information.
UPDATE – We’ve obtained the police report from the Campbell County Police Department. Due to the nature of the crime, the entire narrative from the investigation was redacted from the report. It did still include this brief synopsis:
The Campbell County Police Department received a Cybertip from the Kentucky State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (KSP ICAC) that was submitted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The Cybertip was created when a unknown subject uploaded images that depict child p*rnography to a Dropbox account.
The police report indicates that the incident in question took place on September 23 of 2019. It also states that police seized Lori’s iPhone, a laptop computer and a USB thumb drive.
According to online court records, Lori has an arraignment hearing scheduled for September 9.
UPDATE 2 – According to WKRC, Lori is facing 20 different counts of the same charge. “According to court papers, Campbell County Police began searching her computers and phone as far back as March,” WKRC reports. “A grand jury indicted her on August 13.”
Here is the full Kentucky Statute that Lori has been accused of violating:
As stated in the image above, the charge is a Class D felony.
Lori’s arrest on Monday isn’t her first time being behind bars. In January of 2018, she was booked in Campbell County, Kentucky on charges of theft by deception including cold (bad) checks and failure to appear. She was booked again a few days later into the Boone County Jail on the failure to appear charge.
In a Season full of memorable 16 and Pregnant episodes, Lori’s was no exception. She was the fifth episode of Season 2, following Jenelle Evans, Nikkole Paulun, Valerie Fairman, and Chelsea Houska. In her episode, Lori struggles with the decision of whether or not to place her son Aidan for adoption. Lori’s adopted parents strongly encourage the adoption option, and that is what Lori eventually decides to do.
Here are a couple clips from Lori’s episode in which she talks about her struggle making an adoption decision with her parents:
After her episode aired, Lori gave birth to two more children. She welcomed daughter Rylynn Jo Amos with then fiance Joseph Amos on October 22, 2013, and son Logan in October of 2014. Logan was born premature and spent time in the NICU before being able to return home with his mother.
