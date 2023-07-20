90 DAY FIANCE Did Brandan and Mary get married? SPOILERS

Once this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way aired, the Vegas odds on perma-Facetime couple Brandan and Mary actually making it down the aisle were probably down to around 50:1.
After allegedly spending $60,000 towards the couple’s home in the Philippines, while dwindling his bank account down to $250, Brandan FINALLY begins his long trip to meet Mary in person for the first time.
However, during the first leg of Brandan’s flight from Eugene, Oregon to Los Angeles, he is seated next to a girl. Mary ABSOLUTELY LOSES IT!
Brandan eventually moves to another seat with no one next to him, but Mary’s infuriated deluge of jealous texts continues — including telling Brandan that he shouldn’t come at all.
Brandan is hurt, but he’s fully committed to completing the trip.
Did Brandan and Mary get married?
Based on social media posts made by Brandan, Mary, friends and family, Brandan made the trip to the Philippines in September of last year. So… did they follow through on their plans and get married or not?
Brandan and Mary DID get married! Brandan himself seemed to let the cat out of the bag by writing “Happily Married” in his Instagram bio. Mary also changed her last name to match Brandan’s on Facebook.
Social media bios and name changes aren’t necessarily a smoking gun. But, pictures sure are! Here are some Brandan and Mary wedding photos shared on social media in late April of this year:
I have been unable to confirm the exact wedding date, but the earliest photo I could find was posted on Facebook on April 26. It appears as though the wedding was either April 25 or April 26.
Based on the photos, Brandan and Mary’s wedding had A LOT of participants and A LOT of pink! There appear to have been at least 7 groomsmen and at least 5 bridesmaids. That number may or may not include a best man and maid of honor.
Brandan wore a burgundy suit with white shirt and pink bow tie. Mary wore an elegant off-white, full-length wedding gown with a tiara. The flowers look to be pink and white — both for the decorations and Mary’s bouquet.
@90_sips_of_realitea shared some additional photos from the wedding on Instagram, which include someone 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers may recognize:
That’s right! Brandan’s mother Angela was in attendance! That’s her in the pink dress in the first photo.
Angela teased the fact that she might be making the long journey to see her son get married with a Facebook post earlier this year. “I am in desperate need of a ride to Seattle in 2-3 weeks to get my passport,” Angela wrote on February 21. “Anyone willing or able to take a day off to take me? I’ll pay for gas and time off of course.”
Angela later updated with a comment revealing that she was able to catch a flight to Seattle. I wonder if show producers helped out with that?
It’s unclear if Brandan had any other family members in attendance. There is one woman who can be seen standing next to Angela who does look a bit like Brandan’s godmother Caitlin.
Congratulations to Brandan and Mary!
The couple’s wedding may seem unlikely based on the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way footage we’ve seen this season, but something tells me they are REALLY overplaying Mary’s jealousy for the show.
Producers also seem to be amping up Brandan’s geekiness? He doesn’t seem the same at all on social media posts — dating back all the way to when he was a kid. Obviously, we all do a bit of fudging for social media, but this is more than that.
To see how Brandon’s trip to the Philippines plays out, be sure to keep tuning in for new episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airing Monday nights at 8/7c on TLC!
Be forewarned… Given that Brandan flew over in September and the wedding was likely seven months later, it may be that producers will be saving the wedding for The Other Way Season 6.
