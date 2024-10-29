Who is Gaston Rojas? Ex-baseball player has ties to both Southern Charm and Southern Hospitality

Gaston Rojas’ name has been mentioned several times on both Southern Charm and Southern Hospitality despite the fact that he’s never been on camera. Who is the ex-baseball player that has Bravo fans buzzing?

Gaston Rojas

Gaston Rojas was born on May 21, 1992, in Carmel, New York. Rojas attended Carmel High School, where he excelled in both baseball and basketball and was named to several All-Star baseball teams. Gaston played collegiate baseball for the University of Buffalo before transferring to Keystone to play outfield for the Keystone Clubs.

Gaston currently holds a Juris Doctorate (J.D.) from the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law. According to LinkedIn, Rojas is now the Territory Manager for BD, a global medical technology company based in South Carolina. That is how he ended up in Charleston, and the talk of several Bravo reality series…

Gaston and Taylor Ann Green

Gaston Rojas, 32, is currently the boyfriend of Southern Charm star Taylor Ann Green, 27. Green, who joined the reality series because of her then-relationship with showrunner Shep Rose, has moved on seamlessly to Rojas and has been dating the ex-baseball player for one year.

Rojas also has a connection to Southern Hospitality as he is star TJ Dinch‘s roommate in Charleston. Small world! Fans may also remember that Southern Charm newcomer Salley Carson made out with Gaston while also pursuing a relationship with Joe Bradley during season 2 of Southern Hospitality.

Taylor Ann Green and Gaston Rojas seem to be committed to each other, and neither are focusing on the other’s past. Green and Rojas went public in October 2023 telling Bravo:

I feel very happy and confident. It’s a good feeling to have… I’m just looking for a best friend — somebody to do life with, laugh, have a good time [with], and don’t take life too seriously. Each day should be just a gift. That’s what I wanted, and just share it with somebody.

Southern Charm returns for Season 10 on Bravo December 5th, 2024.

