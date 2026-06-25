Karen Derrico arrested for threatening to kill Deon Derrico and their kids?!

Doubling Down With The Derricos star Karen Derrico was arrested last week in Las Vegas after she allegedly threatened to kill her ex-husband, Deon Derrico, and any of their kids that sided with him. The arrest comes as Deon and Karen are both being sued by credit card companies, and their adopted son Derron is currently in jail on a robbery charge.

KAREN DERRICO ARRESTED

Karen Derrico was arrested June 17 in Clark County, Nevada on a felony charge of making threats or conveying false information concerning an act of terrorism, misdemeanor violation of a restraining order, and misdemeanor harassment.

Karen’s charges were later amended to the following:

• Aggravated stalking constituting domestic violence (Felony) • Preventing a witness from testifying through threat of violence (Felony) • Harassment (Misdemeanor) • Violating a domestic violence protection order (Misdemeanor)

Karen’s charges stem from alleged threats made towards ex-husband Deon Derrico and their children.

From TMZ:

Prosecutors allege Karen sent several emails to her ex-husband Deon, with whom she has 14 kids … telling him she could kill him and didn’t care about going to jail. She also allegedly threatened to “kill any of the kids” who sided with Deon during their messy split … and threatened to kill Deon if he showed up for a court hearing over the restraining order he filed against her.

Court records indicate Karen is claiming Deon created the threatening emails and sent them to himself from her account. Deon “got access to the defendant’s email account as they logged in through a Windows PC, which is different from Defendant’s, and forged emails,” the docket reads.

Karen’s attorneys are asking that Deon’s IP address be subpoenaed.

Prosecutors countered by revealing Karen allegedly “sent texts as well as emails which were threatening her ex along with the children.”

Karen was released on a $2,000 bond and is due back in court on August 6.

KAREN AND DEON DERRICO SUED FOR CREDIT CARD DEBTS

In addition to their personal and legal issues, Karen Derrico and Deon Derrico are also having some financial issues. According to court records, they have both recently been sued over unpaid credit card debts.

Karen Derrico was sued by Capitol One (“Successor by Merger to Discover”) for an amount between $5,000 and $10,000 on March 16 of this year. She was served in April and the case is still open.

Deon Derrico was sued by American Express in March for allegedly owing the company $20,446.73. The case is still open in District Court.

Financial troubles are nothing new for the Derricos. As Starcasm previously reported, Karen and Deon Derrico have five bankruptcy filings between them since 2011.

In addition to the American Express lawsuit, Deon Derrico is also currently involved in a lawsuit regarding a Las Vegas property ownership dispute.

Based on recent filings, the dispute hinges on whether or not the property is partly owned by Deon under his name or by his company, REEC Enterprises. The other owner is reportedly attempting to sell the property, and Deon is trying to stop him as the case heads to appeal.

DERRICO SON DERRON DERRICO IN JAIL FOR ROBBERY

When Karen Derrico was arrested last week, it doubled the total number of Derricos in the Clark County Jail.

Karen and Deon Derrico’s adopted son Derron Derrico is currently still in custody after being arrest on May 24 for robbery. He was on probation stemming from a drug possession charge, so he is also facing a potential probation revocation.

Derron is the Derricos’ oldest child, and the only one not featured on the family’s TLC reality series Doubling Down With The Derricos. Derron has been quite vocal about his dad’s allegedly shady business practices after Deon was charged with forgery, theft, and false representation in 2013.

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE NEW DERRICOS REALITY SHOW?

Doubling Down With The Derricos was canceled after 5 seasons on TLC, but late last year, Karen and Deon claimed the family would be back for a new season on a new network.

“Please stay tuned for our ALL NEW SHOW coming in 2026,” the couple wrote on Instagram on December 23, 2025.

The couple posted about the new reality show again three days later — this time promising an announcement in early 2026:

I just want to thank everyone for all of your love and support of my family and our Television Show, Doubling Down with The DERRICOs, on @tlc we will be making an official announcement in early 2026… and we enjoyed our 5 years with TLC, but we decided to change networks however we still encourage you all to continue to watch all 5 seasons us on TLC, so that you’ll be all caught up when our New Season starts airing 2026.

“So yall returning?” a commenter asked. “Yes we absolutely are!!” the Derricos account replied. “Early 2026.”

Another commenter followed up on May 23. “OK, it’s almost June. Early 2026 has passed.”

“There’s so much going on!! GG, and I will be filming,” the family replied the same day.

If the Derricos have been filming for a reality series over the past month, the crazy drama could definitely equate to high ratings for whichever network will be airing it.

Starcasm will try to follow all of the Derrico drama and share any major updates.

Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com