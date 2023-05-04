It appears congratulations are in order for 16 and Pregnant Season 1 mom Whitney Purvis! The 31-year-old surprised her social media followers on Wednesday by posting a photo of a newborn baby boy named Collin Adonis!
Whitney didn’t share ANY additional information in the caption to the photo, which she shared on Facebook and Instagram. However, she did spill a little bit in the comments of her Instagram pot.
Someone chastised a commenter for asking who Collin’s father is, but Whitney was completely understanding of why folks might want to know.
“It’s okay,” Whitney wrote, “I don’t ever post a guy in here so I’m sure some who don’t really know me could be curious, I don’t take an offense to it.” She then added that “the father is an ex boyfriend.”
Here’s Whitney’s post:
Assuming that Collin is indeed Whitney’s child, he is her third boy. He joins big brothers Weston, Jr. (14) and River (8). The dad to both of Whitney’s other children is Weston Gosa, who starred alongside Whitney on the first season of 16 and Pregnant.
Whitney Purvis and Weston Gosa issues
Unfortunately, Whitney and Weston had a rough time after their appearance on MTV. They had numerous arrests between them, and eventually split up for good not long after River was born.
Weston seemed to stay out of trouble after that, but the same cannot be said for Whitney.
In August of 2020, Weston filed for a protective order against Whitney after she allegedly showed up at his house to pick up River without a car seat. According to the filing, Weston offered to give her money to buy one, but she refused and continued to argue.
Weston says Whitney then “took off to my wife’s job and caused a scene by being loud/belligerent.” He says Whitney was asked to leave by the manager. “Once leaving there,” Weston continues, “[Whitney] returned to the house to get a painting and threaten to ‘blow my brains out’ and ‘make me a widow.'”
A week after that incident, Weston says Whitney called him at work more than 100 times before 12:30PM.
The judge signed off on the one-year protective order in September of 2020.
#16andPregnant Season 1 mom Whitney Purvis was arrested recently in Georgia and charged with a felony count of "terroristic threats and acts" 😬 https://t.co/2TYAQgAn8m
— Starcasm (@starcasm) January 9, 2022
In October of 2021, Whitney Purvis was arrested and charged with a felony count of making terroristic threats after allegedly sending a series of disturbing texts to Weston Gosa.
According to the police report obtained by The US Sun, the first message allegedly sent to Weston by Whitney on September 27, 2021 reads: “I swear, if it is the last thing I do, I’m gonna kill you.”
Whitney used the words “slit your throat, poison you, make you inhale toxic gas” at one point.
While Weston was at the jail speaking to an officer about the text messages, he received a call from Whitney. The officer spoke with her and she confirmed that she had sent the texts. “Whitney claimed she was motivated to send them because her ex ‘had cheated on her, beat her, and humiliated her,'” The US Sun reports.
According to court records, the felony case against Whitney is currently still open.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com