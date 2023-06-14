Vivint security party turns into epic Housewives crossover event

Vivint security smart home systems had an event last night that drew a slew of famous Housewives from several different franchises.
The ladies sounded off on who they think is the “smartest” Housewife and their answers may surprise you.
See more from the epic crossover here…
Vivint
Last night Vivint home security had a big party that drew a who’s who of Real Housewives. First things first… what is Vivint?
Vivint is a smart home company that specializes in security systems. Founded in 1999, the company is now worth an estimated 2 billion dollars.
With products ranging from cameras to alarms, the Vivint home is fiercely protected – an important feature if you’re a rich housewife trying to keep their massive Birkin collection from being stolen by burglars.
According to their 2023 review, Security.org loves these factors best:
Professional monitoring: All systems have the option of professional monitoring and cellular backup to secure homes.
Integrations with Alexa and Google Assistant: In addition, Vivint works with Philips Hue smart lighting and Nest thermostats.
User-friendly app: The Vivint app is easy to use on both iPhones and Androids.
Housewives turn up
The party for Vivint security systems drew an epic crowd which included several housewives from both New Jersey and Salt Lake City. Lisa Barlow, Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga were all seen in attendance.
“Real Housewives” mashup event in New York tonight with @LisaBarlow7, @melissagorga and @MargaretJosephs c/o @VivintHome 🫶 pic.twitter.com/MEjieYOGO3
— Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) June 14, 2023
The gorgeous housewives posed with fans and showed their support for their favorite home security systems. The trio seemed very chummy, with no drama amongst costars Josephs and Gorga who’s RHONJ reunion special had aired the same night.
Who is the smartest Real Housewife?
While at the party, the topic of who the smartest Housewife is came up – and we guarantee you these answers will surprise you.
First to respond was RHOSLC center-snowflake Lisa Barlow who was very quick to answer, with her choice being “hands down” Kyle Richards from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
At an event Queen Lisa Barlow hung out with Melissa Gorgeous AND said Kyle Richards is the smartest housewife. My center snowflake knows how to piss off everyone at once. Melegendary 😍 pic.twitter.com/4LaeHDrQc5
— Reality By Ashley (@RealityByAshley) June 14, 2023
When it was Margaret Josephs turn, she really wanted to say herself (lol) but when she couldn’t she kept it fresh and pointed to partygoer Lisa Barlow as the smartest!
We hope everyone in attendance had a blast because we are suffering some serious FOMO ourselves.
Ashley Marie is a writer for Starcasm and the personality behind Twitter’s @RealityByAshley. You can contact Ashley via Twitter or email at realitybyashley(at)gmail.com