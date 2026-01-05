Utah Mother Flees to Europe with Four Children After Apocalyptic Social Media Posts

On November 30, 2025, a Utah mom of four bought one-way tickets to Europe after espousing “end-times” beliefs. Their father hasn’t heard from them since and is desperate to locate them.

35-year-old Elleshia Anne Seymour allegedly forged passport documents for the children to enable international travel. She left behind a note described by her ex-husband Kennth Seymour as a “delusional message from God” promising she would be in Italy by Christmas. She also left a to-do list that included instructions to “shred paperwork, destroy identifying photos, throw away phone, purchase prepaid phone.”

Airport surveillance footage shows Elleshia boarding a flight to Croatia with the children, which had a stop in Amsterdam.

Prior to her disappearance, Seymour had posted increasingly extreme religious messages on her TikTok account. Videos with titles such as “Urgent Word,” “Brace Yourself,” “Zombies,” and “US Decimated” warned of darkness consuming America and urged followers to “get provisions.” She specifically warned that Salt Lake City would soon be destroyed.

According to charging documents, a former boyfriend told police that Seymour had recently discussed obtaining passports and leaving the country, expressing concerns about biblical events and the “end of times.” Her ex-husband, Kendall Seymour, told media outlets that he had no knowledge of her belief in end times and that it “completely blindsided” him, noting they had been separated and divorced for almost six years.

Police were first alerted on December 2, 2025, when they received a welfare check request after two of Seymour’s colleagues reported they hadn’t been in contact with her since November 29. When officers arrived at her residence, they found the door unlocked and the apartment empty.

On the same day, Kendall Seymour received a voicemail from his ex-wife, claiming to be in France with the children and stating she planned to obtain permanent residency before the “end times.” However, the FBI later told the family that the call was likely an attempt to mislead them about their actual location.

On December 10, 2025, an endangered and missing advisory was issued for the four children, listing their mother as their abductor. While authorities expressed concern over Seymour’s mental state, they did not believe she would harm the children.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney has charged Elleshia Anne Seymour with four counts of custodial interference, a third-degree felony. A temporary emergency protective order and a no-bail arrest warrant were issued. The case is now the subject of a federal investigation, with the FBI involved due to the international nature of the alleged abduction.

Kendall Seymour has a GoFundMe page to help cover travel costs to retrieve the children once they are located. Any excess funds will go toward therapy for the children following this traumatic experience.

As of early January 2026, more than a month after the disappearance, police have still not found Seymour or the children. Authorities believe she has no intention of bringing them back to Utah. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Elleshia Anne Seymour or the four children is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.

“To put it bluntly, my kids have been abducted overseas by their mother.

On Sunday Nov 30th, my ex-wife flew to Europe, kidnapping all three of my kids and her fourth child from another dad. We didn’t learn until Tuesday Dec 2 that anyone was missing. Elle forged passport documents for the kids, left behind a note dictating a delusional message from God promising her she would be in Italy by Christmas, and a to-do list that mentioned “shred paperwork, destroy identifying photos, throw away phone, purchase pre-paid phone.”

I know someone who was dropped off in a foreign country at 8 yrs old where they didn’t speak the language, and they strongly suggested that we personally go pick them up wherever they are found. This will minimize the trauma. If we can be there to get them asap after mom is arrested, they will feel safer and will not suffer as much wondering what is going to happen to them, to their mom, and to their future.

She hasn’t been located, but the FBI has good people working on it who love their job, and working together with family connections will get the kids home as soon as possible.

Tickets to Europe are not cheap – we need two round-trip flights, perhaps a hotel, and 3-4 one-way return flights. (We don’t know yet who will pick up the fourth child).

Any funds received in excess of flight costs will go towards therapy needed because of this traumatic experience. My genuine hope is that the kids are found quickly, and we can pick them up while they still think they’re on a vacation.”











