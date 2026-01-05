|

Denise Richards’ ex Aaron Phyper’s was sued over promising cancer cure

ByStarcasm Staff

In late 2024, Aaron Phypers, who is currently facing eviction, was sued over allegedly promising to cure a woman’s cancer.

On November 13, 2024, Rupert Perry filed a lawsuit accusing Aaron Phypers, 52, of breaching a verbal agreement related to treatment at his Malibu wellness center, Quantum 360.

Perry’s wife, Elina Katsioula-Beall, died of cancer in May 2024 after allegedly receiving treatment from Phypers the previous year.

The filing states that Katsioula-Beall was diagnosed with sarcoma, a rare cancer affecting bones and soft tissues, in 2019 and pursued stem cell treatment for her cancer at Phypers’ Q360 Club.

Perry alleges that Phypers promised the treatment “would cure or at least ameliorate [Katsioula-Beall’s] condition.” Phypers allegedly told Elina that the treatment has a 98% success rate and promised a 50% refund if the treatment did not work.

Aaron is currently in the middle of a divorce from Denise Richards, who has gotten a restraining order against him and accused him of abuse.

“Aaron has hit me so much during our marriage, it became normal for our arguments,” Denise testified in court.

Aaron denied abusing Denise. #RHOBH #realhousewivesofbeverlyhills

