TLC UNEXPECTED Season 7 features 13-year-old dad: Meet all the couples

TLC just announced their popular teen pregnancy reality series Unexpected will return for a seventh season on Monday, February 16 at 9/8c.

Despite previous reports to the contrary, the new season doesn’t appear to include any returning moms from previous seasons.

There are four teen couples ranging in ages from 13 to 18. Yes, one of the dads is just 13 years old.

From the network’s press release:

A new season of TLC’s docuseries UNEXPECTED returns, following eight teens who are navigating pregnancy, parenthood, and the realities that come far sooner than expected. The series captures the emotional highs and lows, financial pressures, and evolving family dynamics, all while these young soon-to-be parents work to figure out their new normal amid the chaos unfolding around them. The new season of UNEXPECTED premieres Monday, February 16 at 9PM ET/PT on TLC.

This season brings together a mix of new teen couples, ages 13 to 18, offering an unfiltered look at the moments that shape their journeys. From baby showers, to births, to unexpectedly difficult decisions, grandparents step in, opinions collide, and tensions rise as everyone pushes for what they believe is best for the baby.

Below is the preview trailer followed by photos and information about all four couples featured on Unexpected Season 7.

UNEXPECTED SEASON 7 CAST

MIA AND JESSIE

Mia and Jessie are both 16 years old. Mia’s mom Nicole has been in and out of her life — and in and out of jail. Mia’s dad IS NOT a fan of Jessie. Plus, Mia’s mom and Jessie’s mom are not fans of each other. The end result looks like A LOT of drama!

ISABELLA AND BRYCE

Bryce and Isabella are the oldest couple featured this season, as both of them are 18 years old when filming started. However, being the oldest doesn’t mean the most mature. The previews make it appear as though viewers can look forward to numerous screaming matches between Isabella, Bryce, AND their parents.

BELLA AND HUNTER

Bella is 15 years old, which is incredibly young to be a parent. However, Bella’s boyfriend Hunter is even younger at just 13 years old. Shokcingly, he is just in eighth grade when filming starts. Aside from the couple’s extremely young ages, the previews reveal Bella will likely have some issues with her pregnancy requiring a c-section.

AMYA AND JOSE

16-year-old Amya is shown in one preview weighing herself while pregnant, and the scale shows 340+ pounds. Amya’s weight looks to be a major issue this season with her 16-year-old boyfriend Jose. Starcasm was unable to find a single clip of Amya and Jose together on the confessional couch — and that may not bode well for the couple.

