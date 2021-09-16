TLC Unexpected Lexus Scheller gives birth to daughter Amethyst

Congratulations to Unexpected OG mom Lexus Scheller as she and fiance Isaiah Norwood welcomed a baby girl over the weekend!
Lexus was due on the 13th and let her fans know that the stork was arriving a couple days early on Saturday. “We will have a baby soon!” Lexus shred on Facebook. “My water broke at 10:45 this morning & contractions started soon after. Just got my epidural, relaxing until it’s time to push 🥰”
Since that post, Lexus and Isaiah have been silent on social media. However, the grandparents couldn’t keep quiet about the new addition!
“Amethyst Nyx Norwood has arrived!” Lexus’ grandma Cheri announced on Facebook on Saturday. “She is our great granddaughter. She has an older sister, Scarlett, who is 4. Our granddaughter Lexus IS her mommy. She is 7 lbs. 4 ozs, and 21 inches long. Congratulations to Lexus and Isaiah!!❤️😘💕”
Isaiah’s mom and dad both posted photos of Amethyst with no captions. I chose not to include those images here, but I will update as soon as Lexus and/or Isaiah post the first pics publicly.
As great grandma Cheri stated, Amethyst will join her big sister Scarlett, who is four years old. Lexus revealed the gemstone moniker a while ago, and she also answered a fan who asked what the baby’s name would have been if it had been a boy. “Either Sypher or Genesis,” Lexus revealed.
Congratulations again to Lexus and Isaiah! We will keep an eye out for the first photo and any additional info from mom or dad and will update when we have it!
