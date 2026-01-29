UNEXPECTED Mia’s house burns down, family ‘lost everything’ in the fire

Unexpected Season 7 mom Mia Quebedeaux and her family are currently homeless after their house burned down over the weekend.

The fire occurred on Sunday, January 25 in Denham Springs, Louisiana. Firefighters stated the blaze likely started in a barbecue pit, which Mia seemed to confirm when she spoke to Unfiltered With Kiran.

Mia and her family sat down to eat after her dad Keith finished grilling some food. The people who were present when the fire started were Mia, her boyfriend Jessie, their 7-month-old daughter Oakleigh, Mia’s dad Keith, and her brother.

Just after sitting down at the table, Mia said there was a knock at the door from a woman who was driving by and saw the fire.

“She said, ‘Your stairs are on fire.’ I said, ‘What?’”

Mia and her dad checked and saw two sets of wooden stairs leading to their house were on fire.

“We all just ran out the house,” Mia added. “My dog got out, me and the baby, everybody got out the house safely.”

Mia revealed the woman who knocked on their door wasn’t anyone they knew, just a stranger who wanted to warn them. “Thank God she came and said something. Or it could have been a completely different story,” Mia said.

On Monday, Jessie’s mom shared an update on Facebook. She said the family was staying that night and the next at a hotel. “Don’t know what’s next yet,” she added.

GOFUNDME STARTED FOR MIA QUEBEDEAUX AND HER FAMILY

Mia and her family are currently homeless. Mia’s dad Keith lost his truck in the fire and has no way to get to work.

In an attempt to help the family out, a friend has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money. From the campaign:

January 25th a very close family of mine lost everything to a house fire. Mia, Jesse, Keith, lost their home where Mia and Jesse is raising their 5 month old. Mia’s father Keith works everyday to provide for his family. Keith is the sole provider for his kids. He lost everything in the house fire along with his truck. Doesn’t have a way to work to provide for his family. All the vehicles are gone. Please if you can help anyway possible it will be greatly appreciated. This family need so many prayers and help right now.

The crowd-sourced fundraising campaign has a goal of $6,500 and has already raised $4,335 at the time of this article’s publication.

In addition to the GoFundMe, clothing and baby item donations are also being accepted. Below is a list of clothing sizes and a donation location from Unfiltered With Kiran:

Men’s Shirts – M, XL

Men’s Pants – 30/32 , 36/30

Women’s Shirts- L

Women’s Pants – 14

Baby Girl – 0/3 months, 3/6 months

Diapers – size 2

Formula – Similac Sensitive / Dark orange can

Men’s shoe sizes – 8.5, 10, 11

Women’s shoe size – 8 Donations can be dropped off at: 35285 Curtis Dr. in Denham Springs.

MIA QUEBEDEAUX’S HOUSE DETAILS

The house Mia Quebedeaux and her family were living in was renovated in the past few years and offered for lease. According to the rental listing, the house was 1,050 square feet with three bedrooms and one bathroom.

Mia mentioned the house had multiple staircases. Below is a photo from the rental listing in which you can see three separate staircases accessing the raised house.

If you visit Unfiltered with Kiran’s article about the fire you can see a shocking photo of the house after the fire.

It’s unclear when Mia and her family moved into the house. There is a dramatic baby shower scene included in the Unexpected Season 7 preview trailer that looks to have been filmed under the house that caught fire. We’ve gathered a few screen caps.

Oakleigh’s baby shower was in April of 2025.

Mia’s oldest photos on Instagram was posted in March of 2024, and it looks to have been taken in the house too. So it appears the family has lived there since at least March of 2024.

It doesn’t appear Mia has posted publicly about the fire on social media.

If you’d like to donate to the GoFundMe for Mia and her family, here is another link.

