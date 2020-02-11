UNEXPECTED Max Schenzel arrested for probation violation, currently in jail without bond

Unexpected dad Max Schenzel’s continued disregard for the terms of his probation and the law has finally caught up with him. The 20-year-old reality star is currently behind bars in Arizona after being booked for a probation violation.
As we previously reported, Max’s extremely tolerant probation officer finally got fed up with Max’s non-compliance issues as she officially filed to revoke his probation and an arrest warrant was issued earlier this month. The warrant caught up with Max on Monday as he was booked into Maricopa County Jail at roughly 10:45 AM. According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, he was taken into custody after actually appearing in court — a rarity for Max.
The probation revocation is the only charge listed for Max, and he is currently being held without bond. His next scheduled court appearance is a revocation arraignment hearing and disposition scheduled for February 18. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Department website lists a “Total bonds and fines” amount of $900.00, which I am guessing includes fees and fines that Max owes from his numerous legal issues over the past couple years.
Max was on probation stemming from his felony theft conviction after pleading guilty to stealing credit cards and more from the sleeping 77-year-old grandmother of his friend in 2018. His original jail sentence for the conviction was three months, which is more than likely what he is facing yet again.
Max and Chloe have remained silent on social media since his arrest. It’s unclear if Chloe plans to stand behind her promise to leave Max if he had to spend more than a few days in jail.
In addition to his probation issues, Max is also still facing charges stemming from his domestic assault arrest in December after a heated altercation with Chloe resulted in Max throwing a phone, hitting Chloe in the face, and giving her black eyes.
In case you missed our previous post about Max’s probation being revoked, here is a list of the non-compliance issues cited by his probation officer:
This officer has reason to believe that the defendant has failed to comply with the following term(s) of probation:
• The defendant committed the crime of assault-injury domestic violence on or about December 30, 2019.
• The defendant had law enforcement contact on 12/30/2019, 1/30/2020 and did not report law enforcement contact to the Adult Probation Department within twenty-four (24) hours.
• The defendant did not receive prior approval before changing residence.
More legal troubles for #Unexpected dad Max Schenzel as he was charged with domestic assault on Dec 30. While dealing with that charge, Max was served with a warrant stemming from a 2018 DUI arrest that we were previously unaware of. https://t.co/L2caU3si8d
— Starcasm (@starcasm) January 7, 2020
• The defendant left the state, on or about September 6, 2019 without written permission of the Adult Probation Department and traveled to New York. The defendant left the state after being directed on August 13, 2019 that he needed permission and a travel permit to go to New York.
• The defendant did not actively participate and cooperate in residential treatment counseling or assistance at Crossroads as determined by Adult Probation Department, or as required by law, given assessment results and/or behavior.
On, October 2, 2019 Crossroads discharged the defendant for failing to attend and participate in residential treatment counseling or assistance.
Graduated responses implemented to address lack of compliance included: drug testing, referral to outpatient program, referral to intensive outpatient program, referral to inpatient program.
• The defendant possessed or used an illegal drug or controlled substance, Fentanyl, on or about 3/12/2002 [I assume this was supposed to be 3/12/2019], 7/10/2019, 8/20/2019. The defendant did not submit to drug testing as directed by the Adult Probation Department on 6/20/2019, 6/24/2019, 7/19/2019, 8/17/2019, 8/19/2019, 8/26/2019, 9/6/2019, 9/9/2019, 9/10/2019, 9/11/2019, 9/13/2019, 9/18/2019, 9/19/2019, 11/19/2019, 12/24/2019, 1/17/2020, 1/28/2020, 1/29/2020.
• The defendant did not pay Probation Service Fee as imposed by the Court: Monthly Payment $65.00. Delinquent $256.51.
• The defendant did not pay Probation Assessment as imposed by the Court: Total $20.00. Monthly payment $20.00. Balance owed $13.49.
• The defendant consumed or possessed a substance containing alcohol on or about 11/1/2019.
• The defendant did not complete a total of 150 hours of community restitution. Number of hours completed: 40. Date of last hours worked: February 27, 2019.
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com