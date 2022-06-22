During Season 11 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Sutton Stracke and Erika Jayne turned from friends to enemies when everything came out about Tom Girard’s alleged fraud. Sutton wanted to distance herself from Erika and even pointed out that she didn’t think some of Erika’s stories were lining up. Now, it looks like they’re on the road to mending their broken friendship, but their reconciliation may be short-lived.
On tonight’s episode, Sutton and Erika are seen chatting and laughing over online dating profiles during the group’s trip to Mexico. They discuss which types of men they’d like and agree that they’re both not looking for something serious.
While Sutton and Erika were caught up in their own world, the other women were basking in the cute moment. They pointed even pointed out that they noticed a change in Erika and Sutton.
“I don’t put expectations on anything. Nice moments are nice moments for me, and that’s where I’m at,” Erika explains. “We still need to work things out, but it’s definitely steps in the right direction.”
Apparently this isn’t the only bonding moment for Erika and Sutton during their Mexico trip, but apparently the fun times together will be short-lived.
In May of 2022, Sutton told People that things go from “hot to cold” between their trips to Mexico and then Aspen, implying that things may go sour again after their friendly Mexico experience.
Photo: Bravo