UNEXPECTED Chloe’s ex Max Schenzel arrested on drug charges

Unexpected dad Max Schenzel was arrested on Thursday for multiple drug charges. Chloe Mendoza’s 24-year-old ex seemed to be doing well and staying out of legal trouble since 2021.
According to Maricopa County Jail records, Max was booked on February 8 for possession/use of a narcotic drug and possession/use of drug paraphernalia.
Narcotic drugs are opium, opium derivatives, and their semi-synthetic substitutes. This would include OxyContin, Fentanyl, heroin, etc. Max’s charges do not clarify exactly what drug he was allegedly using or in possession of at the time of his arrest.
The narcotic possession charge is a felony, but it is unclear at this point what class of felony Max is facing. From Gaxiola, Litwak & Rascón Law Group:
Convictions under statute ARS 13-3408 Possession, Use, or Sale of Narcotic Drugs are considered felonies and can carry up to 12 years in state prison. The circumstances surrounding an individual’s case, as well as prior convictions, will determine the severity of the charge and the ensuing sentence:
● If the offense is labeled as a Class 2 Felony, the sentence can be of up to 12 years and six months in prison.
● If the offense is labeled as a Class 3 Felony, the sentence can be of up to eight years and nine months in state prison.
● If the offense is labeled as a Class 4 Felony, the sentence can be of up to three years and nine months in state prison.
According to VINE, Max was booked at 1:21PM on Thursday and was released on his own recognizance at 7:37PM the same day.
I’ve been unable to find a new court case for Max, but I will continue to check and share an update if I find out any information.
#Unexpected dad Max Schenzel catches another break as his 4 felony charges from an arrest last week have been dropped to just one. Plus, we have exclusive details from the incident from one of the arresting officers. Did he try to steal 2 cars?! https://t.co/SYW6jfCDXk pic.twitter.com/4oGmEUVPrQ
— Starcasm (@starcasm) March 5, 2020
Max Schenzel’s prior arrests
Max’s 2024 arrest is his first since February of 2020 when he was booked for resisting a police officer while attempting to steal at least one vehicle. That arrest was less than a week after Max was booked for domestic assault charge after an altercation with Chloe — his second domestic assault charge in three months.
Despite not being arrested since 2020, Max has been behind bars more recently. He had sentencing hearings for two separate cases in September of 2020, including the unlawful use of means of transportation (auto theft) charge in February.
The other hearing was in regards to Max’s infamous theft case from 2018 when he stole a credit card, cash, and casino vouchers from his friend’s sleeping 77-year-old grandmother before heading to McDonald’s and an electronics store to buy fast food and a mini-fridge. That case was still active after Max’s antics over the previous year and a half finally resulted in his probation being revoked in early February of 2020.
Max was sentenced to six months with 44 days credit for time served stemming from the auto theft charge.
In the sleeping grandmother theft case, Max was found guilty of violating his probation and was sentenced to three years of supervised probation beginning on September 9, 2020.
Max was released from jail in January of 2021.
#UNEXPECTED In a new YouTube Q&A, Max Schenzel insists "I don't belong in jail. I am a good guy." He also blames @Starcasm for Chloe's parents not liking him and says 99% of articles about him are not true. Watch the video, get a recap & read our response! https://t.co/NXIFHvjYO5 pic.twitter.com/EWe5eALomM
— Starcasm (@starcasm) February 26, 2020
Since his release, Max has been working and spending a lot of time in the gym. He continued his public feuding with Chloe and her family for a while, but that eventually died down.
Max later got into numerous numerous social media spats with a new girlfriend named Morgan. She accused Max of physical abuse in between break ups.
#UNEXPECTED Chloe Mendoza walked the stage moments ago with her diploma from @ASU. She was 16 & pregnant in 2018 & gave birth to Ava less than 2 weeks after turning 17. She's a single mom living & working on her own. What an AMAZING accomplishment! 👏👏👏 https://t.co/JD8lppUEXX
— Starcasm (@starcasm) May 10, 2023
Asa Hawks is a writer and editor for Starcasm. You can contact Asa via Twitter, Facebook, or email at starcasmtips(at)yahoo.com