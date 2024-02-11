SUMMER HOUSE Carl Radke endorses NARCAN following brother’s overdose

Star of Bravo’s Summer House Carl Radke endorses NARCAN following his brother’s untimely death from addiction and mental health issues.
Summer House
The Bravo reality series Summer House is gearing up for season 8 and it is bound to be the most shocking yet as it delves into the broken engagement of co stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke.
Carl Radke, who proposed to Hubbard in 2022, has starred with Lindsay on Summer House since its debut season in 2017. The two on-and-off again OG’s were set to have a destination wedding in Mexico in 2023 but it was called off when Radke pulled the plug.
Some fans thought the pair were a bad match due to Carl recently finding sobriety after his older brother’s untimely death from mental health issues and drugs. Lindsay, who went sober for Radke for a few months, ultimately returned to drinking.
Curtis Radke overdose
Walter Curtis Radke (Curtis), 40, passed away suddenly on Monday, August 10, 2020 while his brother Carl was filming an episode of Summer House. Radke had been struggling with mental health and drug issues for years and the siblings relationship was strained. The last time the Radke brothers saw each other in person was actually at a funeral.
Following Curtis’ passing, Radke went on to speak openly about addiction to the Today show. In 2021, shortly after the loss, the reality star was quoted saying:
Being on “Summer House” has given me a platform to talk about important issues and to raise awareness and hopefully encourage some change. After my brother passed, I helped design some T-shirts and merchandise, where the proceeds were donated to a rehab center that my brother spent time at. The funds raised will help other families who are struggling.
Carl Radke is taking things a step further with his latest promotion of the medicine NARCAN, which police officers use on drug calls to revive overdose victims back to life.
Carl Radke Narcan endorsement
Radke has partnered with NARCAN* nasal spray ahead of the 4th anniversary of his brother’s passing to share the word on how the life-saving medicine is imperative to have on hand in case of an emergency overdose.
*Naloxone is a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. It is an opioid antagonist. Overdose deaths have trended down since 2016 with 9,173 heroin related deaths reported in 2021. (This is just a statistic. It is unpublished which drug Radke overdosed from.)
Watch the emotional advertisement here:
If you or someone you know is at increased risk for opioid overdose you should carry naloxone and keep it at home.
Summer House season 8 premieres February 22 on Bravo.
